50-year-old headmaster on the run for defiling a 12-year-old student in Ghana, reportedly gave her N375

The Ghanaian police in Ahanta West District of the Western Region is searching for the headmaster of Cape Three Point Catholic Primary School for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old pupil.
Charles Cromwell, believed to be in his 50s was said to have lured the girl (name withheld) to his house after school on Monday, October 22 and defiled her several times after which he gave her five cedis (N375).
It took the vigilance of two colleagues from the same school to expose the headmaster's evil act.
A rape victim: Credit: newtelegraphonline.com
“We spotted the girl heading towards the headmaster’s house so we questioned her and she told us the Headmaster had requested her to go there,” one of the witnesses told Connect FM’s Omanbapa morning show host, Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson.
“We clandestinely followed the girl till she entered the headmaster’s room. We peeped through the window and witnessed all the action before we raised an alarm,” another revealed.
A complaint was lodged with the police later in the evening and on Tuesday morning, October 23, the police stormed the headmaster’s house to arrest him but was nowhere to be found.
The victim, who has since narrated her ordeal to the police, has been given medical forms to go for examination.
However, manhunt for the runaway headmaster has commenced with information being released to the general public to help the police bring him to book.
This follows reports that went viral nationwide of another headmaster, Robert Seppey, who was seen in a viral video sleeping with one of his students on a kitchen stool.
Nawa o!
