I have never contemplated going back to PDP - Ex-Bayelsa governor says he is still a loyal APC member

Former governor of Bayelsa state and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, has denied leaving the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sylva governed Bayelsa between 2008 and 2012 under the platform of the PDP, but joined the APC in 2014 upon the formation of the party.

His media assistant, Julius Bokoru, in a statement in Yenagoa on Thursday, October 25, said his boss is still a loyal and committed member of the APC, and had never contemplated moving to PDP.

“Members of the All Progressives Congress and the good people of Bayelsa state, whom this rumour is aimed at, let it be established that Sylva is firmly of the APC and nurses no plan to leave the party to any other party,” Bokoru said.

He said Chief Sylva would not leave the APC, a party he joined in building at both state and national levels.

He said the former governor had urged his supporters, members of the APC and the people of Bayelsa state to remain steadfast.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state said that the national publicity secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, had sent out a very bad signal to the world.

Okorocha reacting to Issa Onilu’s statement where he described some governors of the party’s extraction as bad losers with regard to the party’s primaries, said castigating governors who have made the party thick right from the outset was not the proper thing to do and that Onilu had sent out a very bad signal to the world.

Okorocha in a statement signed by Sam Onwuemeodo his chief press secretary said: "We have read in the media certain statements credited to the acting national publicity secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, in which he described some governors of the party’s extraction as bad losers with regard to the party’s primaries.

"He named Governor Okorocha as one of such bad losers, and never exercised caution in talking about the situations in the affected states.”

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng