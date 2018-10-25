I have never contemplated going back to PDP - Ex-Bayelsa governor says he is still a loyal APC member

Former governor of Bayelsa state and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, has denied leaving the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sylva governed Bayelsa between 2008 and 2012 under the platform of the PDP, but joined the APC in 2014 upon the formation of the party.
His media assistant, Julius Bokoru, in a statement in Yenagoa on Thursday, October 25, said his boss is still a loyal and committed member of the APC, and had never contemplated moving to PDP.
READ ALSO: There’s plot against Buhari within APC ahead 2019 elections - Amosun cries out
“Members of the All Progressives Congress and the good people of Bayelsa state, whom this rumour is aimed at, let it be established that Sylva is firmly of the APC and nurses no plan to leave the party to any other party,” Bokoru said.
He said Chief Sylva would not leave the APC, a party he joined in building at both state and national levels.
He said the former governor had urged his supporters, members of the APC and the people of Bayelsa state to remain steadfast.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state said that the national publicity secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, had sent out a very bad signal to the world.
Okorocha reacting to Issa Onilu’s statement where he described some governors of the party’s extraction as bad losers with regard to the party’s primaries, said castigating governors who have made the party thick right from the outset was not the proper thing to do and that Onilu had sent out a very bad signal to the world.
Okorocha in a statement signed by Sam Onwuemeodo his chief press secretary said: "We have read in the media certain statements credited to the acting national publicity secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Lanre Issa Onilu, in which he described some governors of the party’s extraction as bad losers with regard to the party’s primaries.
"He named Governor Okorocha as one of such bad losers, and never exercised caution in talking about the situations in the affected states.”
READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda
Nigeria Latest News: Buhari vs Atiku - 2019 Elections | - on Legit.ng TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Politics: Russia says a US Navy spy plane led a drone swarm to attack its base in Syria
A Russian defense official said a January drone swarm attack on a Russian military base in Syria had been commanded from a US Navy P-8A
Umeh, Oduah, Ekwunife make INEC provisional list
Senators Victor Umeh, Stella Oduah and Uche Ekwenife were some of the names in the list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission
Sports: A top NFL prospect has used Twitter since his freshman year of high school as motivation to achieve his No. 1 goal — help his mom retire
In ninth grade, Jachai Polite made his Twitter handle @RetireMoms to reflect his goal of helping his mother quit her two jobs. Now, in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
CBCN ex-president, Kaigama, pleads for Leah, others’ release
By Sam Eyoboka IMMEDIATE past president of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has pleaded with Boko Haram insurgents to release the captives
Akwa Ibom 2019: War on campaign billboards’ hot up
By Harris-Okon Emmanuel, Uyo The battle for the soul of Akwa Ibom State has taken a new dimension with the two major parties involved taking their
Just in: 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna community as tension begins
The Kaduna government headed by Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, October 18, reportedly imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Kasuwan Magani community, which is situated in
Airtel unveils 4G LTE network in Lagos
Lagos – Telecoms operator, Airtel, on Wednesday unveiled the 4th Generation (4G) Long Term Evolution (LTE) network in Lagos, eight months after it first rolled
Tears of joy as 33,000 IDPs return home in Benue, thank FG
- Joy as IDPs in Benue state reunited with families at homes- The affected persons from several villages were displaced by Fulani bandits- The returnees
Post Your Comment below: >>