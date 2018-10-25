See photos of unhappy bride who made away with husband's money, properties few days after their honeymoon

Legit.ng earlier reported the case of an unhappy bride, she was said to have been sad on her wedding day. The photos were shared online and have since gone viral on social media for obvious reasons.

Following the viral pictures, many were of the opinion that the woman was obviously not happy she was getting married to an older lover.

However, after the wedding more pictures went viral on social media but this time around the new bride was smiling as she enjoys her honeymoon. But Social media users weren’t buying any of it, they claim she married the man because of his money.

Unhappy bride and her husband on their wedding day

Confirming her getting married to the man because of his money, it has just been reported that the unhappy bride carted away with her newly wed husband’s money and properties.

Days after honeymoon unhappy bride flees with husband’s money and properties

It was earlier reported that a bride identified as Sarah got social media user talking after her traditional wedding pictures hit the internet. This got a lot of people wondering what could have made a bride unhappy on a day that is supposed to her happiest.

