Fashola reveals why southwest must re-elect Buhari in 2019

- Minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has urged people of southwest zone to vote for President Buhari in 2019
- He said the gesture would guarantee a return of power to the region in 2023
- Fashola said that the government had kept its promises to Nigerians in the three key areas of security, fighting corruption and rebuilding the economy
The minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday, October 25, urged the people of southwest to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections to guarantee a return of power to the region in 2023.
Legit.ng reports that the minister stated this at a special town hall meeting on infrastructure organised by the ministry of information and culture and the National Orientation Agency (NOA).
The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed led three other ministers including Fashola, ministers of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the water resources, Suleiman Adamu, to the town hall meeting.
Fashola said besides, the massive investments by the Buhari administration on infrastructure across the country and in the southwest particularly, the region would benefit politically by voting for Buhari.
The minister, who spoke in Yoruba language said: “Do you know that power is rotating to the southwest after the completion of Buhari’s tenure if you vote for him in 2019?
“A vote for Buhari in 2019, means a return of power to the southwest in 2023. I am sure you will vote wisely.”
On the performance of the administration, Fashola said that the government had kept its promises to Nigerians in the three key areas of security, fighting corruption and rebuilding the economy.
He said the essence of the town hall meeting was to showcase what the administration had done in three and half years. (NAN)
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Adeseye Ogunlewe, on Monday, October 22, commended the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for promising to give the southwest the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) slot, if elected.
