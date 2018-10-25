Breaking: Ita Giwa returns to PDP, says APC home of confusion

By Emma Una

CALABAR – BARELY a year after moving to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Florence Ita Giwa on Thursday evening announced her return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which she calls her original home.

Ita Giwa, who was a onetime Senate Deputy Minority Leader in a statement made available to Vanguard stated that in her over three decades in politics, she has not seen the kind of confusion she met in APC inspite of the kind of forthright President the party produced in 2015 in the person of Mohammadu Buhari and an intelligent Vice President but recent activities in the APC is nothing but complete confusion.

“ I cannot understand why out of sheer negligence party will not be able to present candidates for elections in several key states nationwide

“ I cannot understand how any party will have in its ranks popular and trusted leaders who can ,muster tremendous goodwill for the party and yet treats them with disdain”.

She said the party is factionalised beginning from the ward to the national level which shows how incapable it is to organise itself and get ready to win an election and for that reason, she would prefer to swim or sink with her original home, the PDP.

“The experience of the supposed recent direct primaries was also a taste of sour experience where factional interests simply allocated figures and manipulated same as votes after shutting out other aspirants in the race”

According to the woman popularly called Mama Bakassi, the fictionalisation affected her ward which and local government area where the party is grappling with the problem of proper resettlement of the people and there are divisions in the party which shows it can never make headway or win the PDP.

She called on her supporters to join her as she returns to the PDP and ensure victory for the party at all levels