Breaking: Ita Giwa returns to PDP, says APC home of confusion

By Emma Una
CALABAR – BARELY a year after moving to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Florence Ita Giwa on Thursday evening announced her return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which she calls her original home.
Ita Giwa, who was a onetime Senate Deputy Minority Leader in a statement made available to Vanguard stated that in her over three decades in politics, she has not seen the kind of confusion she met in APC inspite of the kind of forthright President the party produced in 2015 in the person of Mohammadu Buhari and an intelligent Vice President but recent activities in the APC is nothing but complete confusion.
“ I cannot understand why out of sheer negligence party will not be able to present candidates for elections in several key states nationwide
“ I cannot understand how any party will have in its ranks popular and trusted leaders who can ,muster tremendous goodwill for the party and yet treats them with disdain”.
She said the party is factionalised beginning from the ward to the national level which shows how incapable it is to organise itself and get ready to win an election and for that reason, she would prefer to swim or sink with her original home, the PDP.
“The experience of the supposed recent direct primaries was also a taste of sour experience where factional interests simply allocated figures and manipulated same as votes after shutting out other aspirants in the race”
According to the woman popularly called Mama Bakassi, the fictionalisation affected her ward which and local government area where the party is grappling with the problem of proper resettlement of the people and there are divisions in the party which shows it can never make headway or win the PDP.
She called on her supporters to join her as she returns to the PDP and ensure victory for the party at all levels
2019: PDP won’t be push over, Gov Bello tells Buhari
Related Articles
Politics: Russia says a US Navy spy plane led a drone swarm to attack its base in Syria
A Russian defense official said a January drone swarm attack on a Russian military base in Syria had been commanded from a US Navy P-8A
Umeh, Oduah, Ekwunife make INEC provisional list
Senators Victor Umeh, Stella Oduah and Uche Ekwenife were some of the names in the list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission
Sports: A top NFL prospect has used Twitter since his freshman year of high school as motivation to achieve his No. 1 goal — help his mom retire
In ninth grade, Jachai Polite made his Twitter handle @RetireMoms to reflect his goal of helping his mother quit her two jobs. Now, in
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Finance: 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, NFLX, ACB)
Global markets slump as a 'poisonous brewing cauldron' of risks spooks investors. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell close to 3% and Germany's DAX is down
Politics: Beto O'Rourke says he may have gone 'a step too far' for calling Ted Cruz 'Lyin' Ted'
Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke recently called Republican Sen. Ted Cruz "Lyin' Ted," the same nickname Donald Trump used against Cruz during the 2016 Republican primaries
PDP sinking, says Akpabio
By Emem Idio UYO—Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a sinking party. AkpabioIgbo leaders not against my nomination
NYSC Postpones Kaduna State Batch C Orientation 'Till Further Notice'
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has directed all 2018 Batch 'C' prospective Corps Members deployed to Kaduna State to "remain at home until further
Nobody‘ll remove Oshiomhole, we will stop it – Senator Omo-Agege
S’South already hunting for ‘acceptable, mature’ candidate – Alhaji Unagha, ex presidential aspirantAPC to set up Reconciliation Committee to appease aggrieved stakeholdersBy Emma Amaize, Regional
'Oshiomhole Lied — 90 Percent Of APC Members Are Not Happy With Him'
Abubakar Girei, the senator who represented Adamawa Central at the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003, has expressed shock at media reports quoting Adams Oshiomhole
Post Your Comment below: >>