Everything you need to know about Jennifer Garner's new boyfriend

Have you been rooting for Jennifer Garner to find love again after her nasty split from Ben Affleck? Well, your wishes have come true, because she's got a new boo.

According to Us Weekly, Jen has been dating 40-year-old businessman John Miller and "it’s getting pretty serious,” an insider shared. Another source told Us Weekly, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

But...who is that dude? Here's what you should know about Jen's new +1, and their relationship.

He runs his own company.

John is the CEO of a company called CaliGroup, which owns Miso Robotics and a chain of CaliBurger restaurants, according to Us Weekly. Here's a video if you want to learn more about the company (or, more importantly, check out what he looks like IRL):

Their relationship isn't totally "new."

A source told Us Weekly that the couple has been dating for six months now. In fact, a source hinted at the new union earlier this month, saying: “She’s ready to start the next phase of her life." So far there's no info on how the two met.

He's technically still married.

Although, as Us Weekly reports, Jen and Ben finalized their divorce on October 4th this year, John's split is still pending. According to Us Weekly, John filed for divorce from his wife, concert violinist Caroline Campbell, after nine years of marriage in 2014. However, they're still waiting on the judge to finish the paperwork.

play (GETTY IMAGESALBERT L. ORTEGA)

He met Jen's kids.

Jennifer has three children from her 10-year relationship with Ben Affleck: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. Us Weekly reports that Jennifer has introduced John to her three kids. He also has a son, 12, and daughter, 10, from a previous relationship.

Ben is cool with him.

Not that it really matters, but apparently Ben is happy for Jen and her new relationship. “Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” a source told Us Weekly. “They still co-parent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decisions she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.”