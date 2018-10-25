Everything you need to know about Jennifer Garner's new boyfriend

Have you been rooting for Jennifer Garner to find love again after her nasty split from Ben Affleck? Well, your wishes have come true, because she's got a new boo.
According to Us Weekly, Jen has been dating 40-year-old businessman John Miller and "it’s getting pretty serious,” an insider shared. Another source told Us Weekly, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”
But...who is that dude? Here's what you should know about Jen's new +1, and their relationship.
He runs his own company.
John is the CEO of a company called CaliGroup, which owns Miso Robotics and a chain of CaliBurger restaurants, according to Us Weekly. Here's a video if you want to learn more about the company (or, more importantly, check out what he looks like IRL):
Their relationship isn't totally "new."
A source told Us Weekly that the couple has been dating for six months now. In fact, a source hinted at the new union earlier this month, saying: “She’s ready to start the next phase of her life." So far there's no info on how the two met.
He's technically still married.
Although, as Us Weekly reports, Jen and Ben finalized their divorce on October 4th this year, John's split is still pending. According to Us Weekly, John filed for divorce from his wife, concert violinist Caroline Campbell, after nine years of marriage in 2014. However, they're still waiting on the judge to finish the paperwork.
He met Jen's kids.
Jennifer has three children from her 10-year relationship with Ben Affleck: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. Us Weekly reports that Jennifer has introduced John to her three kids. He also has a son, 12, and daughter, 10, from a previous relationship.
Ben is cool with him.
Not that it really matters, but apparently Ben is happy for Jen and her new relationship. “Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” a source told Us Weekly. “They still co-parent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decisions she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.”
Related Articles
5 interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist
Below are five interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist, who is known as 'Ad-Dajjal' which means false messiah.They are:Hard times before he comesIt is believed
Tech: Here's why people believe they'll win the $750 million Powerball jackpot — even when the odds are 1 in 292 million
Millions of people lost out on the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Wednesday, with only one winning ticket sold in South Carolina. Now they're
Politics: A variety of conspiracy theories and misleading claims have sprung up around the migrant caravan in Mexico
Conspiracies and misleading information about a migrant caravan making its way through Central America and Mexico have flourished in recent days with the help of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
The 24th NES Summit, Nigeria Commences its Journey to Prosperity
Finally, the journey of Poverty to Prosperity took off yesterday at the Transcorp Hilton. Great conversations and solutions were put forward by the robust audience
We have no other country but Nigeria, others who feel they have another country may choose to go – President Buhari
President Buhari advised Nigerians to remain faithful and loyal to the country and that those who have another place they can go to other than Nigeria, should proceed
Klopp says Nations League akin to opera overdose
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has once more criticised the Nations League, comparing the tournament to watching opera every night or having world heavyweight champion Anthony
FG develops fertiliser recommendations for different crops, soil
The Nigeria Institute of Soil Science says the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has developed recommendations on fertiliser use
Boko Haram insurgents kill 2 farmers in Borno – Army
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Fashola gives update on electricity situation, makes key promise to Nigerians
- Babatunde Fashola says before the end of 2018, an additional 945 megawatts of electricity would be added to the national grid- He said the
Post Your Comment below: >>