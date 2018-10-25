‘Chrisley knows best’ star Julie Chrisley says she’s lost 20 pounds on nutrisystem

Slow weight loss is the key to sustainable weight loss-just ask Julie Chrisley.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 45, opened up to People recently, revealing her 20-pound weight loss since starting Nutrisystem back in January.

"I figured out the foods that were the best fit for me, and I just started doing the breakfasts and the snacks and then I added in my lunch," she said, referencing Nutrisystem's pre-portioned meals.

Each Nutrisystem plan-there are actually four of them: Uniquely Yours, Uniquely Your Plus, Core, and Basic-lasts four weeks at a time, and consists of portion-controlled meals that are delivered to your door, according to the Nutrisystem website.

That portion control system was the biggest draw for Julie, who is also a Nutrisystem ambassador. "Overeating was a struggle, no matter what I was eating," she said. "Now I don't have to think about it." But the good food is definitely important to her too-especially because Julie has been known to dabble in the kitchen. "I tend to think I'm a little pickier because I do cook a lot and I can cook," she said.

On the plan, Julie's typical meals consist of breakfast burritos, egg sandwiches, fudge bars, and mini cakes. She does, however, admit that she still eats dinner on her own with her family: "I just modify that and make better choices," she says.

As far as exercise goes, Julie says she likes to walk and do Pilates to supplement her new eating plan-but that most of her weight loss is still due to her improved diet.

And while Julie, a breast cancer survivor, is definitely happy about the positive impact her weight loss will likely have on her health, she's not hesitant to admit that she likes how she looks now, too.

"If we're being completely honest, everyone can say it's not about the weight, per se, or how you look, but I'm a 45 year old woman," she said. "Dropping some weight makes me feel better about myself because I know that I look better, and I’m being more healthy,” she says. “It’s just good all the way around.”