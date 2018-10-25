Photos Ghana’s Akufo-Addo at TEF Entrepreneurship Forum in Lagos

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

The President, Republic of Ghana, Dr, Nana Akufo-Addo, TEF Founder, Mr. Tony Elumelu, Chief Executive Officer, TEF, Parminder Vir on Thursday were in Lagos for  the 2018 edition of the TEF Entrepreneurship Forum with the theme, ‘Empowering African Entrepreneurs’.

L-r: Governor, Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu; GMD/CEO, United BANK FOR Africa ( UBA) Plc. Mr. Kennedy Uzoka; and President, Republic of Ghana, Dr, Nana Akufo-Addo, at the TEF Entrepreneurship Forum 2018, the largest gathering of young African entrepreneurs, and the launch of TEF Connect, the worlds largest digital platform for African Entrepreneurs , organised by The Tony Elumelu Foundation in Lagos on Thursday
Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu and The President, Republic of Ghana, Dr, Nana Akufo-Addo, at the TEF Entrepreneurship Forum 2018, the largest gathering of young African entrepreneurs, and the launch of TEF Connect, the world’s largest digital platform for African Entrepreneurs , organized by The Tony Elumelu Foundation in Lagos on Thursday
L-r: Trustee, Tony Elumelu Foundation(TEF) and CEO, Avon Medicals, Dr Awele Elumelu; Business Information Specialist, TEF, Mr Folarin Aiyegbusi; Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu; President, Republic of Ghana, Dr, Nana Akufo-Addo; Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulahi Abubakar , at the TEF Entrepreneurship Forum 2018, the largest gathering of young African entrepreneurs, and the launch of TEF Connect, the world’s largest digital platform for African Entrepreneurs , organised by The Tony Elumelu Foundation in Lagos on Thursday
L-r Governor, Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu ; Trustee, Tony Elumelu Foundation(TEF) and CEO, Avon Medicals, Dr Awele Elumelu; Business Information Specialist, TEF, Mr Folarin Aiyegbusi; Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu; President, Republic of Ghana, Dr, Nana Akufo-Addo; Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulahi Abubakar , at the TEF Entrepreneurship Forum 2018, the largest gathering of young African entrepreneurs, and the launch of TEF Connect, the worlds largest digital platform for African Entrepreneurs , organised by The Tony Elumelu Foundation in Lagos on Thursday

Most Watched Movies

