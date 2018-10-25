Elumelu Foundation’s entrepreneurs generate $52m, create 12,000 jobs in 2yrs

By Yinka Kolawole
Beneficiaries of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme have generated about $52 million revenue and created 12,000 jobs within the last two years.
Chief Executive Officer, TEF, Parminder Vir, disclosed this Thursday in Lagos at the 2018 edition of the TEF Entrepreneurship Forum with the theme, ‘Empowering African Entrepreneurs’.
According to her, 1460 entrepreneurs across Africa were selected this year, adding that the Foundation has so far made a direct investment of $20 million in the development of young African entrepreneurs, in addition to funds devoted to mentorship and infrastructure.
Vir stated: “In the last 18 months to two years, TEF entrepreneurs across the continent have generated $52 million income and created over 12,000 jobs. ^2 percent of the businesses developed are fully operational while 29 percent are partially operational.
“The Foundation started off with 24 percent female entrepreneurs but this year 41 percent of the entrepreneurs selected are women.”
In his remark, TEF Founder, Mr. Tony Elumelu, said the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme was inspired by his economic philosophy of Africapitalism and his vision to institutionalise luck and democratise opportunity to create a generation of African entrepreneurs.
He stated: “TEF Entrepreneurship Programme is a 10-year, $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor, and fund 10,000 entrepreneurs for the economic development of Africa. The goal is to invest in businesses that will generate at least one million new jobs and contribute at least $10 billion in new annual revenues across Africa.
“Now in its 4th year, the Foundation has empowered 4,460 entrepreneurs with a total investment of $ 20million; 4,000 having been funded directly by the Foundation, while 460 have been funded by its partners. The TEF Entrepreneurship Forum was born out of the Foundation’s resolve to convene the African entrepreneurship ecosystem in one location to foster trade, business networking opportunities within the network.”
Obasanjo sacrificed for Namibia’s freedom-Buhari
Two African presidents graced the occasion – President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana who was present physically and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, who participated virtually via internet.
Related Articles
5 interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist
Below are five interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist, who is known as 'Ad-Dajjal' which means false messiah.They are:Hard times before he comesIt is believed
Tech: Here's why people believe they'll win the $750 million Powerball jackpot — even when the odds are 1 in 292 million
Millions of people lost out on the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Wednesday, with only one winning ticket sold in South Carolina. Now they're
Politics: A variety of conspiracy theories and misleading claims have sprung up around the migrant caravan in Mexico
Conspiracies and misleading information about a migrant caravan making its way through Central America and Mexico have flourished in recent days with the help of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
DSS denies involvement in the disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu from his home on September 14, 2017
The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied the involvement of five of its personnel in the escape of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous
Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable - Former head of state Gowon declares
- Yakubu Gowon has reiterated his commitment to the unity and oneness of Nigeria- The former head of state said that peace and unity of
Man United chiefs tell Mourinho to zip his mouth for 1 major reason
- Jose Mourinho has been ordered to talk-less and work more by Man United chiefs- The Red Devils eggheads are worried the club's reputation could
Pipeline fire: ABSUTH says victims died of severe burns, not incompetence
The Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, has said that four out of five victims of Osisioma pipeline fire died of severe burn injuries
Isoko in diaspora, IDU women wing donate relief materials to flood victims
By Ochuko Akuopha ISOKO Association of North America has donated relief materials to flood victims at the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp at Ozoro and Emede,
Amuneke meets Tanzanian President
Coach Emmanuel Amuneke and his Taifa Stars have been hosted by the country’s President as excitement of a likely AFCON qualification has swept the East
Post Your Comment below: >>