Black Friday : Jumia declares 90% discount on over four million products

By Prince Osuagwu (Hi-Tech Editor)

Jumia Nigeria has announced that about four million products on its online shopping mall would be offered to customers on 90 percent discount as it kicks off its 6th Black Friday sales campaign.



The e-commerce platform said the effort was to help revolutionise the shopping habit of Nigerians and as well promote the convenience of online shopping in the country.

It also added that the gesture will also see small and medium businesses across the country, increasing their sales and growing in the process.

Chief executive officer of Jumia Nigeria, Mrs Juliet Anammah at a press conference to flag off the campaign in Lagos said the campaign will run from Friday, 02, November to November 30th, 2018.

Anammah also stated that special deals such as flash sales, treasure hunts and special vouchers will be exclusively available to customers who shop on the Jumia App.

According to her, “we expect to see an increase of 50% website traffic as a build up over last year’s Black Friday. The rise of mobile penetration in the country which stands at 84% is one of the factors driving our App and website visits; others being our amazing deals. Last year, 79% of our customers shopped on mobile phones and we are looking to upturn the numbers to 100% at the end of 2018, in order to achieve the country’s goal of becoming a mobile-first country,” she added.

Speaking of the concerted efforts Jumia has made in providing customers with varities of quality products, the chief commercial officer of Jumia Nigeria, Shobhit Pandey said: “We have doubled our product assortment compared to 2017 Black Friday campaign. This year, with the support of our vendors, we are offering our customers discounts as high as 80% on categories such as men’s and women’s fashion, 70% on wristwatches and sunglasses, 65% on health and beauty products, 50% on mobile phones, electronics, and groceries, and 40% on fitness and automobile products. Unlike last year, these amazing deals will only be available every Friday of the week in the month of November.”

Also, Managing director, Binatone Nigeria, Prasun Banerjee, who spoke about why the partnership with Jumia for Black Friday will help deepen ecommerce penetration in the country, said: “Jumia has made the Black Friday sales event a wonderful opportunity for us to offer huge discounts to their customers, thereby enabling us to sell more items than we projected. This means that more Nigerians will shop during this period.”

However, the country manager for Jumia Services, Jumia’s logistics arm, Tolulope George-Yanwah assured of excellent delivery services during and after the campaign, having discovered that logistics constitute major challenges during Black Friday, and these have been fixed ahead of November 2nd.

Explaining why app usage is important to Jumia in this Black Friday, Head of Engagement Marketing, Jumia Nigeria, Olamide Amosu said: “We’re focused on encouraging our customers to make all their purchases on the mobile App due to the increasing number of customers shopping on our website via their mobile phones, and the easy access it provides customers to access bigger deals and enhance price comparison. Shopping on the App consumes less data which helps customers to save money, and to make it attractive for use, special deals such as flash sales, treasure hunts and special vouchers will be exclusively available to customers who shop on the Jumia App”.