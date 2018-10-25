Ganduje Has Been Collecting 15-25% Cut From Contractors For Years, Says Daily Nigerian Publisher

Jaafar Jaafar, Publisher of Daily Nigerian newspaper, has revealed that Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, had been collecting kickbacks from contractors in the state for a long time.
Jaafar made the disclosure during an investigative hearing on Thursday.
A video of Ganduje collecting money from a person purported to be a contractor had been published by Daily Nigerian, and Jaafar had been summoned by the House to a hearing on the matter.
In his presentation on Thursday, the publisher maintained that Ganduje had been under investigation for more than two years, when he got a hint from his contractor-friend that the governor received amounts ranging between 15 to 25 per cent of contract funds for every project executed in the state.
He said: “More than two years ago, a contractor-friend of mine complained to me that the Governor had been receiving kickbacks, ranging from 15 to 25 per cent, for every project executed in the state from contractors.
“We then agreed to plant spy cameras on his kaftan lapel so that he can capture the brazen act in hard evidence.”
Jaafar maintained that the contractor who was used to trap the Governor captured at least 15 clips, nine of which fully showed the Governor’s face, body and hands collecting bundles of dollars.
He also stated that the video was released to public domain, and its authenticity was verified, adding that it was further proven genuine by other organizations.
“In the case of the video clips in question, our in-house technical expert, the editor-in-chief and editorial adviser certified that the videos were original and not doctored contents," he said.
“Experts from Amnesty International Nigeria, BBC and Premium Times also watched the clips and certified their authenticity before we went to press."
Jaafar maintained that his news platform is willing to share the video without any form of editing to assist the committee in its investigation.
On October 14, 2018, Daily Nigerian published a video showing Ganduje receiving money from a contractor in foreign currency.
The video also showed him tucking these monies under his outfit, as well as putting them inside an envelope.
Related Articles
5 interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist
Below are five interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist, who is known as 'Ad-Dajjal' which means false messiah.They are:Hard times before he comesIt is believed
Tech: Here's why people believe they'll win the $750 million Powerball jackpot — even when the odds are 1 in 292 million
Millions of people lost out on the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Wednesday, with only one winning ticket sold in South Carolina. Now they're
Politics: A variety of conspiracy theories and misleading claims have sprung up around the migrant caravan in Mexico
Conspiracies and misleading information about a migrant caravan making its way through Central America and Mexico have flourished in recent days with the help of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
N1.3b: EFCC charges Fayose, coy for money laundering
…To be arraigned next week By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor After detaining the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, for four days, the Economic and Financial
GCU Relays: Elili heads tech committee
Former African and National Pole Vault Champion, Sir Emmanuel Elili has been appointed as technical Committee boss of the 2018 Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays. The
Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina shows off stunning look in new photo
- Georgina Rodriguez shows off new look after Juventus played 1-1 with Genoa - She was delighted as her star boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo scored for
How to choose a sleeping position during early pregnancy
Choosing a sleeping position during pregnancy first 3 months is a critical moment in every woman's life. There are a lot of changes coming in
APO: Special Economic Zones are key in reviving manufacturing In South Africa – Dube Trade Port CEO
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Govs back Buhari’s veto on Paris Club refund to states
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA—Governors of the 36 states of the federation, yesterday, threw their weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on Paris Club refund to states. This
Post Your Comment below: >>