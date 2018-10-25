Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

South-East Group Denies Promising To Physically Deliver Nnamdi Kanu To Police



The South East Renewal Group (SERG) has denied berating Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over his position on the 2019 general election, stating that the group neither castigated Igbo leaders nor endorsed statements credited the IPOB leader.

One Charles Mbani, who had claimed to be the National President of SERG, had issued a statement on October 22, 2018, promising to "physically deliver him to the nearest police station for onward transportation to appear in court" if he ever sets foot on the country.

However, in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to SaharaReporters, Chief Willy Ezugwu, Convener and National Coordinator of the SERG, said Mbani is not known to the group.

He said: “For avoidance of doubt, the SERG has no such position as 'National President' and we have no member by the name Charles Mbani.

“As a group, we have never joined issues with Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB. The statement credited to the said imaginary Charles Mbani as published some media houses, including Sahara Reporters, is not from the South East Revival Group and we totally dissociate ourselves from the statement.

“Even though our group will not and can never support any form of lawless behaviour or threat to the peaceful coexistence.

“The issues surrounding the disappearance and alleged reappearance of Nnamdi Kanu are a legal issue, which we have refrained to interfere with. Therefore we never promised to 'physically deliver him to the nearest police station for onward transportation to appear in court if he ever sets foot upon the country' as security agencies in the country knows their job.

“The said Charles Mbani is fake and fictitious. We therefore urge the media to disregard the source of the story as harbinger of fake news."

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 16:49:00 5 interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist

5 interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist

Below are five interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist, who is known as 'Ad-Dajjal' which means false messiah.They are:Hard times before he comesIt is believed

0 News 25/10/2018 16:51:00 Tech: Here's why people believe they'll win the $750 million Powerball jackpot — even when the odds are 1 in 292 million

Tech: Here's why people believe they'll win the $750 million Powerball jackpot — even when the odds are 1 in 292 million

Millions of people lost out on the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Wednesday, with only one winning ticket sold in South Carolina. Now they're

0 News 25/10/2018 16:51:00 Politics: A variety of conspiracy theories and misleading claims have sprung up around the migrant caravan in Mexico

Politics: A variety of conspiracy theories and misleading claims have sprung up around the migrant caravan in Mexico

Conspiracies and misleading information about a migrant caravan making its way through Central America and Mexico have flourished in recent days with the help of

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/10/2018 14:35:00 2019: Agbaje will win Lagos for PDP, says Oyefusi

2019: Agbaje will win Lagos for PDP, says Oyefusi

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 23/10/2018 09:56:00 Eight Villagers 'Killed' In Fresh Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh Crisis In Delta

Eight Villagers 'Killed' In Fresh Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh Crisis In Delta

There was pandemonium and tension on Monday following renewed bloody clash between the people of Aladja community, Udu Local Government Area and Ogbe-Ijoh community, Warri

0 News 20/10/2018 02:39:00 UNILORIN produces bulletproof gadgets, 103 bag first class division

UNILORIN produces bulletproof gadgets, 103 bag first class division

By Demola Akinyemi Ahead of last year’s performance, which was 89, one-hundred and three (103) students of the University of Ilorin, will be honoured with the

0 News 21/10/2018 08:28:00 IGP mourns former CJN Kutigi, describes him as a complete gentleman

IGP mourns former CJN Kutigi, describes him as a complete gentleman

The Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, has commiserated with people of Kutigi, Niger and Nigerians over the sudden demise of the former Chief

0 News 18/10/2018 20:17:00 Mimiko advocates election finance reforms to fight corruption 

Mimiko advocates election finance reforms to fight corruption 

The Presidential Candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has said government must have a clear cut plan on election finance reforms to

0 News 24/10/2018 17:28:00 Pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clinton, CNN

Pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clinton, CNN

Pipe bombs were sent to Barack Obama, prominent Democrats and CNN — all hate figures for backers of President Donald Trump — in a coordinated

Most Watched Movies

cron