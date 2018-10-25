Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Danny Welbeck scores as Arsenal beat Sporting Lisbon in Portugal



- Danny Welbeck scored the only goal as Arsenal defeated Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in Portugal

- Arsenal boss Unai Emery made six changes to the Arsenal side as Granit Xhaka started in the unfamiliar role

- The Gunners need only a draw to in their next Europa League to reach the last 32 rounds

Danny Welbeck netted the only goal of the game as Arsenal defeated Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in a UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday, October 25, to extend their winning streak in all competition to 11 games.

The encounter at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, saw the home side Sporting control the first stanza, but all the advantage failed to count after 45 minutes.

The Spaniard tactician Emery made six changes for the game in Portugal, as Granit Xhaka started in the unfamiliar territory at left-back while Welbeck was drafted in as a striker.

