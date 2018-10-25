Danny Welbeck scores as Arsenal beat Sporting Lisbon in Portugal

- Danny Welbeck scored the only goal as Arsenal defeated Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in Portugal

- Arsenal boss Unai Emery made six changes to the Arsenal side as Granit Xhaka started in the unfamiliar role

- The Gunners need only a draw to in their next Europa League to reach the last 32 rounds

Danny Welbeck netted the only goal of the game as Arsenal defeated Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in a UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday, October 25, to extend their winning streak in all competition to 11 games.

The encounter at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, saw the home side Sporting control the first stanza, but all the advantage failed to count after 45 minutes.

The Spaniard tactician Emery made six changes for the game in Portugal, as Granit Xhaka started in the unfamiliar territory at left-back while Welbeck was drafted in as a striker.

Nani attempted a long-range shot to beat Bernd Leno in goal for Arsenal but his effort went wide.

And Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also failed to convert at the other end after he shot into the arms of Ribiero as referee Damir Skomina brought an end to a forgettable opening 45 minutes.

In the second stanza, the Gunners gradually came into the game, and took control of game.

Earlier on Fredy Montero headed wide from Nani’s free-kick at the start of the second half as Sporting looked to inject some life into their game.

However, Aubameyang also caused sporting problems at the back after breaking through the Sporting defence line twice in a matter of minutes, but could not beat Ribeiro in goal.

Welbeck on the other hand, thought he had put Arsenal ahead after nodding home but his goal was ruled out as he pushed Sporting substitute Bruno Gaspar during his jump.

But Welbeck was on hand to strike home on the 77th minute just outside the box to see the Unai Emery tutored-side claim maximum points.

The England international benefited from a defensive slip from Sebastian Coates to apply the finish with 12 minutes of play left.

Both clubs did their best in the closing moments but no other goal was scored at the blast of the final whistle.

The result means that a draw in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium in a fortnight, could see Arsenal progress to the last-32 round, with two games to spare.

Source: Legit.ng