Ruben Loftus Cheek on fire as Chelsea thrash BATE Borisov in Europa League fixture

- Chelsea won their third Group L match against BATE Borisov

- Ruben Loftus-Cheek bagged a hat-trick for the London club

- Aleksey Rios scored a consolation for the visitors on the night

Chelsea continued their impressive 20181-19 season following a 3-1 win over BATE Borisov in the Europa League.

The Blues bounced back from a 2-2 draw with Manchester United over the weekend at Stamford Bridge to thrash their Russian opponent at the same venue.

It was a night that will never be forgotten by the 22-year-old as he scored his first career hat-trick for the west London club.

After just 48 seconds Maurizio Sarri's men got things started as Loftus-Cheek pounced on a Davide Zappacosta's beautiful cross down the right to make it 1-0.

The England international completed his brace from a corner-kick as Loftus-Cheek sneaked in to steal the shot and it was 2-0 to Chelsea.

Chelsea were not missing Eden Hazard in the line up as the young England midfielder completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute with a side-footed shot from outside the box to make it 3-0.

The visitors scored a consolation as Aleksey Rios makes it 3-1 in the 79th minute leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga without a clean-sheet in the match.

Chelsea have won all three matches in Group L as they will be traveling to the Eastern European nation to take on the Belorussian side in a return leg in two weeks.

