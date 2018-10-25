Ruben Loftus Cheek on fire as Chelsea thrash BATE Borisov in Europa League fixture

- Chelsea won their third Group L match against BATE Borisov
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek bagged a hat-trick for the London club
- Aleksey Rios scored a consolation for the visitors on the night
Chelsea continued their impressive 20181-19 season following a 3-1 win over BATE Borisov in the Europa League.
The Blues bounced back from a 2-2 draw with Manchester United over the weekend at Stamford Bridge to thrash their Russian opponent at the same venue.
It was a night that will never be forgotten by the 22-year-old as he scored his first career hat-trick for the west London club.
After just 48 seconds Maurizio Sarri's men got things started as Loftus-Cheek pounced on a Davide Zappacosta's beautiful cross down the right to make it 1-0.
READ ALSO: Fabregas replies Legit.ng after report his ex-teammate Hleb plans to punch him
The England international completed his brace from a corner-kick as Loftus-Cheek sneaked in to steal the shot and it was 2-0 to Chelsea.
Chelsea were not missing Eden Hazard in the line up as the young England midfielder completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute with a side-footed shot from outside the box to make it 3-0.
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'
The visitors scored a consolation as Aleksey Rios makes it 3-1 in the 79th minute leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga without a clean-sheet in the match.
Chelsea have won all three matches in Group L as they will be traveling to the Eastern European nation to take on the Belorussian side in a return leg in two weeks.
Nigeria Latest News: Ambode Shows Off Tennis Skills at Lagos Open Tennis Event | Legit TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
NSCDC arrests boy, 20, over alleged anal sex
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo state on Thursday said it had arrested a 20-year-old boy, Ebuka Okafor, over alleged sodomy.Commandant
Juliet Ibrahim talks about narcissists shortly after confirming split with Iceberg Slim
Juliet Ibrahim talks about narcissists shortly after confirming split with Iceberg Slim Juliet Ibrahim took a look at the characteristics of a narcissist shortly after confirming
Politics: Michael Avenatti: 2020 Democratic nominee 'better be a white male'
Michael Avenatti was quoted in a TIME Magazine profile saying that Democrats needed to nominate a white man for president in 2020. He later
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
There’s need to adequately fund NASS — Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal
By Emman OvuakporieABUJA — President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and former Speaker and Sokoto State
Actress Mercy Aigbe looks stunning in new photos, declares herself Her Excellency
In showbiz, fashion is very important and celebrities pay serious mind to their outfits. Perhaps this is so that they represent their brand well and
Okada rider dies in tragic accident two days after celebrating 24th birthday
- A Nigerian okada rider identified as Aliyu Abubakar has been killed in a tragic accident- According to reports, the Niger state indigene died shortly
VP Osinbajo visits Bayelsa, Port Harcourt; meets woman who gives birth at IDP camps (video)
- VP Osinbajo is currently paying a condolence visit to victims of flood in Port Harcourt- Osinbajo has also visited the IDP camp in Bayelsa-
NHIS crisis: Protest over Usman Yusuf’s resumption must continue – NLC
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has intervened in the crisis rocking the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) by calling on its Executive Secretary Prof. Usman
Okowa urges christians to be steadfast, believe in a better Nigeria
DELTA State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Christians not to waver in their faith and believe things can only be better for the country. The
Post Your Comment below: >>