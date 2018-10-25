Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Ruben Loftus Cheek on fire as Chelsea thrash BATE Borisov in Europa League fixture



- Chelsea won their third Group L match against BATE Borisov

- Ruben Loftus-Cheek bagged a hat-trick for the London club

- Aleksey Rios scored a consolation for the visitors on the night

Chelsea continued their impressive 20181-19 season following a 3-1 win over BATE Borisov in the Europa League.

The Blues bounced back from a 2-2 draw with Manchester United over the weekend at Stamford Bridge to thrash their Russian opponent at the same venue.

It was a night that will never be forgotten by the 22-year-old as he scored his first career hat-trick for the west London club.

