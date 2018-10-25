APC senator accuses Zamfara governor of sponsoring protests against Oshiomhole

- Senator Kabiru Marafa has accused Governor Abdulaziz Yari of sponsoring protests against the APC national chairman

The chairman of the Senate committee on petroleum (downstream), Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa has faulted the protest in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, calling for the sack of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

A number of sponsored protesters stormed Gusau, the Zamfara state capital on Thursday, October 24 calling for the removal of Oshiomhole.

Marafa in a statement sent to Legit.ng, said the protesters were mobilised by the state governor, following his inability to bend rules to impose candidates who are his cronies on the party in the state.

The ranking senator who is the leading governorship aspirant of the APC in Zamfara, said Governor Yari should be the one to be sacked and not Oshiomhole who he described as a law abiding leader.

“Yari and his co-travelers are wrong and Comrade Oshiomhole is right as far as the issues in the party are concerned,” he said.

Recalling the genesis of the party crisis in Zamfara, he insisted that primaries were not conducted in Zamfara state and that there was no consensus either.

His words: “There was a court order that says all parties should not take any step that will render useless the litigation before it. The party under the able leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole respected the order and said all parties in the crisis should hands off. The party and it leadership should be commended for respecting the law, a foundation upon which APC was built.

“Two, when the committee of the NWC came to conduct the primary in Zamfara, violence orchestrated by Yari's people erupted, the committee was forced to cancel the election. This is also a valid thing. The position taken by the governor that primaries should be conducted by the executives in his camp was irresponsible, contemptuous and the height of lawlessness.

“The crux of the matter is that there was no election and there was no consensus in Zamfara. So, we are commending Comrade Oshiomhole and INEC for respecting the court order.”

Marafa said the millions of naira spent by Yari to organise the protest should have been channelled towards securing the release of 17 persons including two young girls kidnapped in Dauran, Jangebe, Magami and other locations in the state.

“The money spent on the protest should have been used to assist the security agencies in the state to rescue the abducted persons. The governor has stopped assisting security agencies with fund in the state in the last five months,” he said.

Senator Marafa assured that majority of APC family members in Zamfara are solidly behind Oshiomhole and the leadership of the party.

Senator Marafa recently distanced himself from a purported meeting convened by tOshiomhole with Zamfara governorship aspirants on Thursday, October 11.

Some media reports had indicated that Oshiomhole met with the nine Zamfara APC governorship aspirants in Abuja on the said day.

Marafa, one of the aspirants in a statement issued on Friday, October 12, said he was not aware of the meeting.

