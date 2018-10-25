Journalist tackles Governor Ganduje, insists bribery videos not doctored

- The journalist who published some videos allegedly showing Governor Ganduje receiving bribes insisted the videos are authentic
- He said the videos were properly verified and certified by experts before publishing them
- Recall that the Kano state government had earlier claimed that the video was doctored
Jaafar Jaafar, publisher of the online newspaper that published the videos allegedly showing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state receiving bribes has insisted that the videos are authentic.
Speaking when he appeared before a Kano House of Assembly investigative panel on Thursday, October 25, Jaafar said the videos were not doctored as claimed by the Kano state government, TheCable reports.
The newspaper had published multiple videos showing Ganduje allegedly receiving kickbacks from contractors on various occasions.
But the governor denied the allegations, saying it was the handiwork of political opponents.
READ ALSO: There’s plot against Buhari within APC ahead 2019 elections - Amosun cries out
The Kano assembly subsequently set up a committee to investigate the allegations.
At the committee’s sitting on October 25, Jaafar said the videos were confirmed to be authentic by various experts.
He also told of how a contractor had informed him of the governor’s practice of “receiving kickbacks” from every contractor in the state.
“More than two years ago, a contractor friend of mine complained to me that the governor had been receiving kickbacks, ranging from 15 to 25%, for every project executed in the state from contractors,” he said.
“We then agreed to plant spy cameras on his kaftan lapel so that he can capture the brazen act in hard evidence. He captured at least 15 clips, nine of which fully showed the governor’s face, body and hands collecting bundles of dollars.
“Before Daily Nigerian publishes stories, pictures or videos on its website (www.dailynigerian.com), the editors subject them to rigours of verification to establish their authenticity or otherwise.
“In the case of the video clips in question, our in-house technical expert, the editor-in-chief and editorial adviser certified that the videos were original and not doctored contents.
“Experts from Amnesty International Nigeria, BBC … also watched the clips and certified their authenticity before we went to press.”
He said the first video, published on October 14, 2018, from different occasions, showed the governor “receiving bribe from a contractor in foreign currency specifically the monies were United States dollar denominated.”
“The video also showed his Excellency tucking these monies under his flowing gown and putting them inside an envelope,” he added.
“We are willing to share the content of the video without any form of editing to assist the committee in its investigation and to share the full clips of the others that were published to the committee in the cause of the performance of their legislative function.”
PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said it cannot take any action on a video of Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje, in circulation which appeared to show him taking bribes from contractors, because the matter had been taken to court.
The party said that Ganduje had sued Daily Nigerian, the platform responsible for the two clips of the scandalous footage released between Sunday, October 14 and Monday, October 15.
Buhari is the General Overseer of corruption - on Legit.ng TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
5 interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist
Below are five interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist, who is known as 'Ad-Dajjal' which means false messiah.They are:Hard times before he comesIt is believed
Tech: Here's why people believe they'll win the $750 million Powerball jackpot — even when the odds are 1 in 292 million
Millions of people lost out on the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Wednesday, with only one winning ticket sold in South Carolina. Now they're
Politics: A variety of conspiracy theories and misleading claims have sprung up around the migrant caravan in Mexico
Conspiracies and misleading information about a migrant caravan making its way through Central America and Mexico have flourished in recent days with the help of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Aviation minister raises fresh hope for Nigerian Air relaunch
- The proposed establishment of Nigeria Air project launched in July this year has not come to an end- This was stated by the minister
Boxing: Nigerian Okeke Fights American For LBF
Chinedu Okeke, the current HBE Light Middleweight Intercontinental Champion, will come up against a United States of America’s veteran naval officer, Prince Shawn Michael Hamilton,
REVEALED: How I Naturally Reverse my High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) within 17 days
High blood pressure (hypertension) can quietly damage your body for years before symptoms develop. Left Uncontrolled, high blood pressure can lead to stroke by damaging
Now that Obi is running with Atiku
By Collins ObibiNOW that Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State is the running mate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji
Does waxing your balls actually hurt that bad?
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Post Your Comment below: >>