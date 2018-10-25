Journalist tackles Governor Ganduje, insists bribery videos not doctored

- The journalist who published some videos allegedly showing Governor Ganduje receiving bribes insisted the videos are authentic

- He said the videos were properly verified and certified by experts before publishing them

- Recall that the Kano state government had earlier claimed that the video was doctored

Jaafar Jaafar, publisher of the online newspaper that published the videos allegedly showing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state receiving bribes has insisted that the videos are authentic.

Speaking when he appeared before a Kano House of Assembly investigative panel on Thursday, October 25, Jaafar said the videos were not doctored as claimed by the Kano state government, TheCable reports.

The newspaper had published multiple videos showing Ganduje allegedly receiving kickbacks from contractors on various occasions.

But the governor denied the allegations, saying it was the handiwork of political opponents.

The Kano assembly subsequently set up a committee to investigate the allegations.

At the committee’s sitting on October 25, Jaafar said the videos were confirmed to be authentic by various experts.

He also told of how a contractor had informed him of the governor’s practice of “receiving kickbacks” from every contractor in the state.

“More than two years ago, a contractor friend of mine complained to me that the governor had been receiving kickbacks, ranging from 15 to 25%, for every project executed in the state from contractors,” he said.

“We then agreed to plant spy cameras on his kaftan lapel so that he can capture the brazen act in hard evidence. He captured at least 15 clips, nine of which fully showed the governor’s face, body and hands collecting bundles of dollars.

“Before Daily Nigerian publishes stories, pictures or videos on its website (www.dailynigerian.com), the editors subject them to rigours of verification to establish their authenticity or otherwise.

“In the case of the video clips in question, our in-house technical expert, the editor-in-chief and editorial adviser certified that the videos were original and not doctored contents.

“Experts from Amnesty International Nigeria, BBC … also watched the clips and certified their authenticity before we went to press.”

He said the first video, published on October 14, 2018, from different occasions, showed the governor “receiving bribe from a contractor in foreign currency specifically the monies were United States dollar denominated.”

“The video also showed his Excellency tucking these monies under his flowing gown and putting them inside an envelope,” he added.

“We are willing to share the content of the video without any form of editing to assist the committee in its investigation and to share the full clips of the others that were published to the committee in the cause of the performance of their legislative function.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said it cannot take any action on a video of Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje, in circulation which appeared to show him taking bribes from contractors, because the matter had been taken to court.

The party said that Ganduje had sued Daily Nigerian, the platform responsible for the two clips of the scandalous footage released between Sunday, October 14 and Monday, October 15.

Source: Legit.ng