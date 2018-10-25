See how Olamide celebrated late singer Dagrin on his posthumous birthday, he died at the age of 22 (photo)

Award winning Nigerian music star Olamide took to his Instagram handle to wish late Dagrin happy posthumous birthday. The singer died on April 22, 2018, he was just 22-year-old.
The YBNL boss on Thursday, October 25, took to his social media handle to share a picture of late Dagrin, as he writes a birthday shout out to the legend. He also asked his fans to tell him their favorite Dagrin’s lines in a song.
His post reads: “Happy G day Dagrin keep resting. Shalewa sare wolewa suun sori bed mi yakata...... what’s your fav Grin line #TributeToDagrin.”
See post below:
It could be recalled that Dagrin's home was in Meiran, Alagbado area of Lagos. His style of rapping incorporated Yoruba, English and Pidgin. In 2010 he was nominated for the Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA) for best album (C.E.O.), hottest single Pon Pon Pon, best rap act and best collaboration with vocals. His album C.E.O. (Chief Executive Omota) won the Hip hop World Award 2010 for best rap album.
Unfortunately, Dagrin died in a ghastly accident while returning home. His sudden death still remains a shock to close friends and family.
RIP!
