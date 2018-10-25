2019: PDP loses another lawmaker in Akwa Ibom

- A PDP lawmaker in Akwa Ibom state has left the party
- His defection was contained in a letter sent to the PDP state chairman
- He, however, did not state the specific reasons why he decided to quit the party
Victor Udofia, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member representing Ikono state constituency in the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly has dumped the party.
The defection is contained in a letter sent to the PDP state chairman, Paul Ekpo and signed by the lawmaker himself and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Thursday, October 25.
Udofia, who did not state the party he’s defecting to or give reason for his defection, thanked the PDP for the opportunity granted him while he was in the party.
“I present to you highest compliments and wish by this communication to formally offer to you my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
“I joined the PDP and remained with it against all odds with the belief that the party will be fair to all and reward individual sacrifice.
“As I exit the PDP at this point in time, I wish to thank the party for availing me the platform upon which I am currently serving this state in the honoured capacity of member of the House of Assembly,” Udofia said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Udofia is the fifth lawmaker to have defected from the PDP.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senator representing Rivers West, Osinakachukwu Ideozu, had defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Majority leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, announced Osinakachukwu’s defection at plenary on Wednesday, October 24.
Lawan, moving a motion for the adjournment of plenary till November 6, welcomed and congratulated him for joining the majority party.
With this, the three senators from Rivers, a PDP controlled state, are now members of the APC. The others are Senator Andrew Uchendu (Rivers East) and Magnus Abe (Rivers Southeast).
