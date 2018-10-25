APC govt. performs better than any other in Nigeria – Ajimobi

Ibadan – Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says the All Progressives Congress(APC) government has performed better than any other in Nigeria.
He made the disclosure on Thursday during the Special Town Hall Meeting of the Federal Government at the University College Hospital(UCH) in Ibadan.
The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the meeting was aimed at briefing the people on the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in Infrastructure.
The governor said the APC-led government in Nigeria had, in the last three and a half years, laid solid foundation for the nation to thrive.
“I am very bold to say it that no government in Nigeria has done more than the APC government in the last three and a half years,” he said.
Ajimobi said that his administration in the state had done well in terms of infrastructure and had created environment conducive for businesses to thrive.
He said that the state was the fourth largest economy in Nigeria and 18th in Africa according to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics(NBS).
“Our administration restored peace and security to Oyo State. We have transformed the education sector of the state and have invested much on infrastructure,” he said.
The governor used the avenue to also highlight some areas where the state had comparative advantage, among which was agriculture.
According to him, “Oyo State is the gateway to the commercial nerve centre, Lagos and the north. Oyo can boast of the largest concentration of agriculture research institutes.
“Let me also inform you that Oyo state has the best land for agriculture in Nigeria. We are the largest producer of cassava in West Africa.”
NAN reported that on the delegation were the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Power, Housing and Works, Mr Babatunde Fashola.
FG to make tourism veritable earner for Nigeria – Buhari
Others are Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu.(NAN)
Related Articles
5 interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist
Below are five interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist, who is known as 'Ad-Dajjal' which means false messiah.They are:Hard times before he comesIt is believed
Tech: Here's why people believe they'll win the $750 million Powerball jackpot — even when the odds are 1 in 292 million
Millions of people lost out on the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Wednesday, with only one winning ticket sold in South Carolina. Now they're
Politics: A variety of conspiracy theories and misleading claims have sprung up around the migrant caravan in Mexico
Conspiracies and misleading information about a migrant caravan making its way through Central America and Mexico have flourished in recent days with the help of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Don’t Hoard Petrol, We Have Plenty In Stock – NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has warned petroleum products consumers across the country against mishandling of products as dry season sets in. The Corporation gave
Nigeria now imports stew from China as Customs seize container load of soup worth N27m
- A container with imported soups (stew) and some other eatable items worth N27,960,000 has been impounded- The container was said to have been
Edo APC Primaries Fallout: Edo Speaker, Eight Honourable Members Drag APC, INEC to Court
..Seek Mandate Recovery The Speaker of Edo state House of Assembly, *Rt Hon Kabiru Adjoto* and about eight members of Edo Assembly have approached the Benin
Black people are ugly -16-year-old girl says as she claims to be white in spite of obvious dissimilarity
16-year-old Treasure has got the world all figured out in her head. Even more, she has an ample knowledge of her identity. As against the
Police arrest prophet over alleged kidnap
Akure – The Police in Ondo state on Monday said it had arrested a prophet for allegedly attempting to kidnap one Omosaye Segun in Okitipupa
Police arrests drug store operator for murder in Borno
The Police in Borno on Sunday said it arrested a 32-year old, patent medicine store operator, Muhammad Isa, for the murder of a 28-year old lady
Post Your Comment below: >>