5 interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist

Below are five interesting Muslims believe about the Antichrist, who is known as 'Ad-Dajjal' which means false messiah.

Hard times before he comes

It is believed that there will be three difficult years prior to the coming of the false messiah.

A lengthy hadith narrated by Ibn Majah, Ibn Khuzaymah, and Ad-Dhiya', attributed to Abu Umamah, reports that the Prophet of Allah, sallallahu 'alayhi wa sallam, said:

"There will be three hard years before the Dajjal (appears). During them, people will be stricken by a great famine. In the first year, Allah will command the sky to withhold a third of its rain, and the earth to withhold a third a third of its produce. In the second year, Allah will command the sky to withhold two-thirds of its rain, and the earth to withhold two-thirds of its produce. In the third year, Allah will command the sky to withhold all of its rain, and it will not rain a single drop of rain. He will command the earth to withhold all of its produce, and no plant will grow. All hoofed animals will perish, except that which Allah wills."

Scary features

According to Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), the anti-christ is the "one with blind one eye." He describes the right eye as a floating grape that is not fixed in one position. Meanwhile, Dajjal's left eye is going is to be green.

The Prophet also said that his complexion would be "Reddy-White", adding that he will have a prominent forehead, wide neck, hunch in his back, and long, curly, thick hair.

Inscription on his forehead

The Prophet hinted that Dajjal will have the word 'Kafir' written on his forehead, between his eyebrows. It means 'unbeliever.'

He added that this will only be seen by Muslims.

Perform miracles

This is will be part of his plan to misguide people. As such, he will kill people and bring them back to life.

Killed by Jesus

It is believed that the anti-christ will be killed by Jesus, the son of Mary. This belief is back by a hadith narrated by An-Nawwas ibn Sam'an.

The Dajjal is expected to die in Ash-Sham near the eastern door of Lud in Palestine.

