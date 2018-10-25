Urhobo youths allege plot to relocate FUPRE

By Ochuko Akuopha
OLEH—COALITION of Urhobo Youths Organisation, CUYO, yesterday, raised the alarm over an alleged plot to move the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Delta State, to Kaduna.
The group, in a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Stephen Ohwokirerhuo, lamented that after one year, the bill establishing the institution is yet to be signed into law.
The statement reads: ”We are tired of stories. The governing council’s chairman should use his closeness to the Minister of Education and Nigeria University Commission, NUC to implement the Act.
“There is a plan to relocate the university to Kaduna. We were told that the draft for the amendment of the Act is ready and they will take it to National Assembly as an Executive bill
“We were reliably informed that there are plans to amend the Act to remove the specialisation of the university.”
The statement said the non-implementation of the FUPRE Act was an obstacle to the migration of staff from their unions to other oil sector unions.
