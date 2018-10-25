Employee-led sustainability initiatives encourage community engagement — Dangote

Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) sustainability teams from Obajana, Ibese and Gboko Cement plants have embarked on social investment programmes directed towards health care, education, and environmental sanitation in their host communities during the company’s sustainability week, 2018.

The Sustainability Week spanned five days, simultaneously held across Africa. In Lagos, where the Dangote Group is headquartered, Sustainability Champions – which now number 500 persons across the business – embarked on the cleanup of Oniru block-makers village in Victoria Island; environmental sanitation of Anjorin Market, Apapa by Apapa Greenville; and the Isolo community clean-up by the Isolo Depot Team of the Dangote Cement.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Offshore business units of the company initiated various activities: a beach clean-up and tree planting in Tema by DCP Ghana; hospital sanitation and clean-up in Bounsa by DCP Congo; educational outreach programs in Douala by DCP Cameroon; and Dangote Cement Ethiopia Plc constructed additional block for Ula Gora School, Ethiopia.

The Dangote Sustainability Vision is built on 7 Sustainability Pillars called “The Dangote Way”. The Dangote Sustainability Week, according to the DCP Group Managing Director, Engineer Joe Makoju; “is built on the premise that sustainability must be owned and practiced by employees at every level of the organization, and powered by the highest levels of institutional governance.”

Dr Ndidi Nnoli, Chief Sustainability & Governance Officer of Dangote Group said: “For us at Dangote, Sustainability means living in harmony with our communities and natural environment. We believe our people and our businesses have a lot to give but also much to learn from the rich heritage of cultures in Africa. As a company, we are committed to building sustainable local economies in the communities and markets where we operate.”

The Chief Operating Officer of DCP, Mr Arvind Pathak, remarked that “the positive and life-transforming impact of Dangote Sustainability Champions across the African Continent during the recently held Sustainability Week surpassed all of our expectations and we are committed to doing more.”