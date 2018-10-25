Man alleges threat to life for not joining father’s sect

By Esther Onyegbula

A Lagos socialite, Adeolubodun Olalekan, has called on relevant security agencies to protect his life and those of members of his family from attack by members of a secret cult he refused to join.

Narrating his ordeal, Olalekan the Chief Executive Officer of Darbeam Ventures, traced the genesis of his trouble to his refusal to join a secret cult eight years ago.

He said: “I am the first son of my father, who is a very strong member of a sect. Because I am the first son and my father is getting old, he wants me to take his position in the confraternity.

“Unfortunately, because of my faith as a Christian, I rejected the offer. My refusal didn’t go down well with my father and members of his sect, as they began to threaten and attack my wife and I.

“The straw that broke the camel’s back is the mysterious death of my twin children. After the death of my eight-year-old sons, they set my house on fire. It got to a stage that I resorted to sleeping in hotels because of the attacks.

“Now, members of the sect have threatened to attack my wife and I physically, until I succumb to their demand. I am calling on relevant security agencies to protect my life and that of my dear wife against this threat.”

Meanwhile, Olalekan has filed an action against his alleged tormentors at the Lagos High Court for “enforcement of his fundamental human rights.”