Man alleges threat to life for not joining father’s sect

By Esther Onyegbula
A Lagos socialite, Adeolubodun Olalekan, has called on relevant security agencies to protect his life and those of members of his family from attack by members of a secret cult he refused to join.
Narrating his ordeal, Olalekan the Chief Executive Officer of Darbeam Ventures, traced the genesis of his trouble to his refusal to join a secret cult eight years ago.
He said: “I am the first son of my father, who is a very strong member of a sect. Because I am the first son and my father is getting old, he wants me to take his position in the confraternity.
“Unfortunately, because of my faith as a Christian, I rejected the offer. My refusal didn’t go down well with my father and members of his sect, as they began to threaten and attack my wife and I.
“The straw that broke the camel’s back is the mysterious death of my twin children. After the death of my eight-year-old sons, they set my house on fire. It got to a stage that I resorted to sleeping in hotels because of the attacks.
“Now, members of the sect have threatened to attack my wife and I physically, until I succumb to their demand. I am calling on relevant security agencies to protect my life and that of my dear wife against this threat.”
Meanwhile, Olalekan has filed an action against his alleged tormentors at the Lagos High Court for “enforcement of his fundamental human rights.”
Related Articles
Lifestyle: This talented dad uses Post-Its to create mini pieces of art for his daughter's lunch every day
Rob Biddulph is a pretty normal parent — he leaves notes in his daughter Poppy's lunch every day to make her smile. Except most parents
Tiwa Savage responds to those shaming her "broken marriage"
Tiwa Savage doesn't care much what critics say about her past relationship with Teebillz. She is serving them "pepper stew". Tiwa Savage is still hot on
Lifestyle: 10 things that are always a waste to pack
Packing for a trip is something of an art form, and it can take some practice to get it right. If you're not a veteran
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Nollywood producer, Chris Ekejimbe dies after receiving overdose malaria drugs
By Benjamin NjokuPractitioners in the Nigerian movie industry were thrown into another mourning mood Saturday, as they lost one of their prominent members, Chris
We will prosecute perpetrators of killings… – El Rufai
By Ben Agande, Kaduna.The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai has vowed that perpetrators and sponsors of the bloody riot in Kasuwan Mangani where
Okowa mourns former CJN, Kutigi
Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has commiserated with the government and people of Niger State as well as the family of former Chief Justice
Peter Obi an iconic son of Igboland – Gov. Ugwuanyi
*My VP candidacy about Ndigbo, Nigerians, not me, says Obi Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Friday played host to the Vice Presidential Candidate of
Lifestyle: Tesla quietly stopped selling its full self-driving feature as an option in new cars because it was causing 'too much confusion' (TSLA)
Matthew DeBord/BI Tesla stopped selling its full self-driving feature as an add-on option for new buyers on Thursday. Tesla previously offered a "Full
Ini Edo is not crazy about men who date for money
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Post Your Comment below: >>