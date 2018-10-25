Femi Adesina reveals one factor that can make FG agree to pay N30,000 as minimum wage

- Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said the new minimum wage demanded by NLC is not feasible

- He said even some governors are unable to pay the N18,000, not to talk of N30,000

- He urged the labour union not to insist on N30,000 as the new minimum wage

- Adesina, however, said N30,000 minimum wage may be possible if the National Assembly concede part of their salaries and allowances

Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said N30,000 demanded by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) as national minimum wage for civil servants is not feasible.

The NLC has been at loggerheads with the federal government over a demand for an increase in the minimum wage.

The labour union has earlier rejected the proposal of the federal government to raise the minimum wage from N18,000 to N24,000.

Speaking during a Channels TV programme on Thursday, October 25, Adesina said even if public office holders sacrifice their entire pay, that will not still make such minimum wage achievable.

The special adviser said even some governors are unable to pay the N18,000, not to talk of N30,000.

“So if they can’t pay N18,000 and labour is asking for N30,000 and they refuse to come lower, there may be a stalemate which will not be good for the country,” he said.

“I think in the spirit of negotiation, labour should not insist on N30,000.”

Asked if the political class “especially members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)” agreeing to reduce their salaries will not make the new minimum wage demand possible, the presidential spokesman replied: “I doubt.”

“Even if they decide not to collect anything, it still doesn’t take care of N30,000 minimum wage; it doesn’t.

“Maybe if the members of the National Assembly concede part of their salaries and allowances, it can make a dent on minimum wage. But other officeholders don’t earn anything outrageous.”

Meanwhile, the federal government has said it would not restrain the activities of organised labour in the country but will continue to engage them in dialogue, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, spoke in Abuja when a delegation of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) paid him a courtesy visit.

Legit.ng gathers that Ngige, via a statement signed by Samuel Olowookere, director of press in the ministry, said the government “does not believe in curbing the activities of the organised labour union.’’

According to him, section 40 of the constitution allows for freedom of association.

Let’s Talk About Salaries of Nigerian Senators | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng