Femi Adesina reveals one factor that can make FG agree to pay N30,000 as minimum wage

- Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said the new minimum wage demanded by NLC is not feasible
- He said even some governors are unable to pay the N18,000, not to talk of N30,000
- He urged the labour union not to insist on N30,000 as the new minimum wage
- Adesina, however, said N30,000 minimum wage may be possible if the National Assembly concede part of their salaries and allowances
Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said N30,000 demanded by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) as national minimum wage for civil servants is not feasible.
The NLC has been at loggerheads with the federal government over a demand for an increase in the minimum wage.
The labour union has earlier rejected the proposal of the federal government to raise the minimum wage from N18,000 to N24,000.
READ ALSO: There’s plot against Buhari within APC ahead 2019 elections - Amosun cries out
Speaking during a Channels TV programme on Thursday, October 25, Adesina said even if public office holders sacrifice their entire pay, that will not still make such minimum wage achievable.
The special adviser said even some governors are unable to pay the N18,000, not to talk of N30,000.
“So if they can’t pay N18,000 and labour is asking for N30,000 and they refuse to come lower, there may be a stalemate which will not be good for the country,” he said.
“I think in the spirit of negotiation, labour should not insist on N30,000.”
Asked if the political class “especially members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)” agreeing to reduce their salaries will not make the new minimum wage demand possible, the presidential spokesman replied: “I doubt.”
“Even if they decide not to collect anything, it still doesn’t take care of N30,000 minimum wage; it doesn’t.
“Maybe if the members of the National Assembly concede part of their salaries and allowances, it can make a dent on minimum wage. But other officeholders don’t earn anything outrageous.”
PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update
Meanwhile, the federal government has said it would not restrain the activities of organised labour in the country but will continue to engage them in dialogue, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, spoke in Abuja when a delegation of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) paid him a courtesy visit.
Legit.ng gathers that Ngige, via a statement signed by Samuel Olowookere, director of press in the ministry, said the government “does not believe in curbing the activities of the organised labour union.’’
According to him, section 40 of the constitution allows for freedom of association.
Let’s Talk About Salaries of Nigerian Senators | Legit.ng TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
UEFA Europa League results
Results from the third round of group games in the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League on Thursday: BATE Borisov’s Belarusian defender Egor Filipenko (R) tackles Chelsea’s Croatian
Albania passes law banning sports betting
Albania’s parliament on Thursday passed a law banning sports betting and other forms of gambling in the country from 2019. The measure is to tackle addiction
United contest FA charge against Mourinho
Manchester United are “vigorously contesting” a Football Association charge against manager Jose Mourinho, for comments he made in Portuguese to a television camera after his
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ex-RMAFC chairman Tukur dies in Kaduna
- Another prominent Nigerian has exited the face of the earth in 2018- He is Hamman Tukur, the former chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and
PDP: Trouble looms as pressure mounts on Ekweremadu to quit
…Those who worked against Atiku are now calling the shots against those who supported him …This is a civil war that could cost PDP not only
Henry suffers defeat on Monaco return, PSG seal perfect 10
A “positive” Thierry Henry suffered defeat in his first match as a head coach when his 10-man Monaco side slumped to a 2-1 loss at
I am not a magician - Fayemi
- Governor Kayode Fayemi has warned Ekiti state residents not to expect a sudden transformation in the state-The governor promised to do his best to
2019: Men of God are already intervening for Nigeria – Pastor Medu-Uwa
By Chris Onuoha A Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Nick Medu-Uwa, has expressed fear that next year’s elections may be rigged going by the current electoral process in
APC Defies INEC, Submits Zamfara Candidates’ List
The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday submitted the list of presidential and senatorial candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a bid to
Post Your Comment below: >>