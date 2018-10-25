Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Another Akwa Ibom Lawmaker dumps PDP



By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE member representing Ikono state constituency in Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly Mr. Victor Udofia Thursday tendered his resignation from the People Democratic Party (PDP).

Victor Udofia is among few other state Lawmakers that were unable to secure a second term ticket of the PDP during the just concluded party primaries

According to the resignation letter dated, October 25, 2018 and addressed to the state Chairman of the PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, the Lawmaker wished the party well in all her future endeavours.

BREAKING!

Hon. Victor Udofia, Ikono State Assembly Member officially resigned from PDP, to be received into APC on Monday.

Welcome to the progressives family. pic.twitter.com/9YslsEVhiB

— APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) October 25, 2018

Udofia’s resignation letter obtained by newsmen in Uyo reads, “I present to you highest compliments and wish by this communication to formally offer to you my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“I had joined the PDP and remained with it against all odds with the belief that the party will be fair to all and reward individual sacrifices. As I exit the PDP at this point in time, I wish to thank the party for availing me the platform upon which I am currently serving this state in the honoured capacity of member of House of Assembly ”

Meanwhile Udofia’s defection may not have come as a surprise to many Akwa Ibom people following widespread speculation few days ago that he was among few others that Senator Godswill Akpabio has succeeded to woo to the APC recently.

It could be recalled that Otobong Ndem, representing Mkpat Enin state constituency who also failed to secure return ticket to the state house during the primaries also dumped the PDP last week.

The defection of Victor Udofia (Ikono) and Otobong Ndem (Mkpat Enin) from PDP brings the number of state Lawmakers that have left the party even as they didn’t indicate the party they are joining.

Other two Nse Ntuen (Essien Udim and Akpabio’s kinsman), Otobong Akpan (Ukanafun) and Idongesit Ituen (Itu) that had defected along side senator Godswill Akpabio to the All Progressives Congress, (APC) brings the number that have left the PDP to five out of the 26 state constituency seats.

