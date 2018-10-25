Another Akwa Ibom Lawmaker dumps PDP

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo
THE member representing Ikono state constituency in Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly Mr. Victor Udofia Thursday tendered his resignation from the People Democratic Party (PDP).
Victor Udofia is among few other state Lawmakers that were unable to secure a second term ticket of the PDP during the just concluded party primaries
According to the resignation letter dated, October 25, 2018 and addressed to the state Chairman of the PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, the Lawmaker wished the party well in all her future endeavours.
BREAKING!
Hon. Victor Udofia, Ikono State Assembly Member officially resigned from PDP, to be received into APC on Monday.
Welcome to the progressives family. pic.twitter.com/9YslsEVhiB
— APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) October 25, 2018
Udofia’s resignation letter obtained by newsmen in Uyo reads, “I present to you highest compliments and wish by this communication to formally offer to you my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
“I had joined the PDP and remained with it against all odds with the belief that the party will be fair to all and reward individual sacrifices. As I exit the PDP at this point in time, I wish to thank the party for availing me the platform upon which I am currently serving this state in the honoured capacity of member of House of Assembly ”
Meanwhile Udofia’s defection may not have come as a surprise to many Akwa Ibom people following widespread speculation few days ago that he was among few others that Senator Godswill Akpabio has succeeded to woo to the APC recently.
It could be recalled that Otobong Ndem, representing Mkpat Enin state constituency who also failed to secure return ticket to the state house during the primaries also dumped the PDP last week.
The defection of Victor Udofia (Ikono) and Otobong Ndem (Mkpat Enin) from PDP brings the number of state Lawmakers that have left the party even as they didn’t indicate the party they are joining.
Other two Nse Ntuen (Essien Udim and Akpabio’s kinsman), Otobong Akpan (Ukanafun) and Idongesit Ituen (Itu) that had defected along side senator Godswill Akpabio to the All Progressives Congress, (APC) brings the number that have left the PDP to five out of the 26 state constituency seats.
Related Articles
Lifestyle: This talented dad uses Post-Its to create mini pieces of art for his daughter's lunch every day
Rob Biddulph is a pretty normal parent — he leaves notes in his daughter Poppy's lunch every day to make her smile. Except most parents
Tiwa Savage responds to those shaming her "broken marriage"
Tiwa Savage doesn't care much what critics say about her past relationship with Teebillz. She is serving them "pepper stew". Tiwa Savage is still hot on
Lifestyle: 10 things that are always a waste to pack
Packing for a trip is something of an art form, and it can take some practice to get it right. If you're not a veteran
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Zenith Bank puts N24.6m into women’s basketball league
The women’s basketball league is expected to commence soon as title sponsor Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc on Wednesday revealed a package of N24.6m for the
Lagos to aggressively fix potholes, intensifies road rehabilitation
The Lagos State Government on Sunday said concerted efforts were on to rehabilitate failed portions of highways and roads across the metropolis, with a pledge
A Few Kleptocratic Elites Giving Nigeria A Bad Name, Okonjo-Iweala Laments In Copenhagen
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Minister of Finance, has identified a very small percentage of Nigeria’s population — the “kleptocratic elites” maintaining a “stranglehold” on the country — as the
Minimum Wage: Organised Labour threatens strike, Nov. 6
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Maradona under serious health treat, set to undergo operation after finding it difficult to work
- Maradona's surgeon says he needs to have an operation to walk properly- The Argentine football legend is currently suffering from severe arthritis- The 55-year-old
2019: Buhari wrecked nation’s economy, Atiku’ll fix it — PDP
We won’t stoop to your level — APC By Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will turn around the country’s
Post Your Comment below: >>