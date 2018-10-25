Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

United contest FA charge against Mourinho



Manchester United are “vigorously contesting” a Football Association charge against manager Jose Mourinho, for comments he made in Portuguese to a television camera after his side’s win over Newcastle on October 6.

Chelsea v Man United
Manchester United’s Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on October 20, 2018. (Photo AFP)

It is claimed he used “abusive, insulting or improper language” after the 3-2 comeback win at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was given an extension until Wednesday to answer the charge.

The Portuguese could face a possible touchline ban if found guilty.

The FA used a lip reader and the 55-year-old’s remarks were interpreted as offensive.

Mourinho had been under pressure amid reports he would be sacked.

His side had been 2-0 down to winless Newcastle at half-time of the Premier League game, but they scored three goals in the final 20 minutes to turn the match around.

Meanwhile former Manchester United midfielder, Paul Ince says the coach should be sacked.

“It looks to me like Jose Mourinho is stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea.

“Realistically, he wants to play defensively and nick a one nil win, but he knows that the fans and players at United won’t accept that. And they’re right not to.

“We’re three seasons into Mourinho’s reign now. There are no more excuses. You’ve spent a lot of money, if I was managing a team and they’d given me three years, and it was clear we weren’t up to standard, I’d expect to lose my job.”

Kwankwaso: I am Nigeria’s next president

