Albania passes law banning sports betting

Albania’s parliament on Thursday passed a law banning sports betting and other forms of gambling in the country from 2019.
The measure is to tackle addiction among gamblers and match-fixing in sport competitions, while also protecting household finances.
The legislation was passed with 75 votes from members of Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist Party.
It will force the closure of slot machine parlours, betting shops and all other forms of sports wagering, including via online sites.
It will, however, allow gambling at casinos in large hotels and a televised bingo game and national lottery will continue to operate because they have an ongoing concession.
Albania’s sports betting industry has grown rapidly in recent decades and has an annual turnover estimated at 700 million euros.
It is stoking concerns about its impact on low-income families and the integrity of national sport.
Rama, an artist and former basketball player, has led a backlash against the industry.
“We are waging a frontal war with the evil entrenched deeply in our society over the years,” he told parliament before Thursday’s vote.
The prime minister accused some betting firm owners of having a criminal record and links to organised crime.
He said a special task force would be set up to shut down any online gambling sites operating in the country.
“They might keep changing sites, and we’ll keep shutting them down,” he said.
Representatives of sports betting companies, which had offered to stop advertising and close half of the country’s betting shops to avert total ban, said they would fight the prohibition and seek compensation.
“The companies are also evaluating the damages from the unilateral interruption of their license and mulling legal action to recover the damages,” Artan Shyti, the head of a sports betting industry association, said. (Reuters/NAN)
Related Articles
Lifestyle: This talented dad uses Post-Its to create mini pieces of art for his daughter's lunch every day
Rob Biddulph is a pretty normal parent — he leaves notes in his daughter Poppy's lunch every day to make her smile. Except most parents
Tiwa Savage responds to those shaming her "broken marriage"
Tiwa Savage doesn't care much what critics say about her past relationship with Teebillz. She is serving them "pepper stew". Tiwa Savage is still hot on
Lifestyle: 10 things that are always a waste to pack
Packing for a trip is something of an art form, and it can take some practice to get it right. If you're not a veteran
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Female adults above 60 years of age likely to suffer arthritis — Physician
Benin – Dr Ovo Ogbinaka, a medical doctor at the Central Hospital Ughelli, Delta, said that 50 per cent of female adults above 65 years
Breaking|EFCC transfers Fayose to Lagos.
Picture emerges of ex Gov Ayodele Fayose at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport Abuja as he is been transferred to Lagos State to stand trial
Drama as mentally-challenged beggar arrested with huge amount of money
- About N200,000 has been found with a mentally-challenged beggar in Anambra - Officials of the state government found the money with the woman when
It’ll take decades to reverse environmental problem in Niger Delta — Buhari
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the environmental problems in the Niger Delta region that have affected livelihood of the people will linger
Gov Obiano approves special allowances for fire fighters
Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has approved special allowances for the fire fighters in the state workforce. Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra StateThe state Head of
Send relief materials to Rivers, Bayelsa, Abia, Reps mandate NEMA
By Levinus Nwabughiogu Members of the House of Representatives, yesterday, called the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to immediately send relief materials to victims of erosion
Post Your Comment below: >>