UEFA Europa League results

Results from the third round of group games in the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League on Thursday:

BATE Borisov’s Belarusian defender Egor Filipenko (R) tackles Chelsea’s Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Chelsea and Bate Borisov at Stamford Bridge in London on October 25, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Group A

At Zurich, Switzerland

FC Zurich (SUI) 3 (Marchesano 44, Domgjoni 59, Odey 78) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 2 (Bellarabi 50, 53)

At Nicosia

AEK Larnaca (CYP) 1 (Larena 25-pen) Ludogorets (BUL) 1 (Lukoki 7)

Group B

At Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg (AUT) 3 (Dabbur 34, 59-pen, Wolf 53) Rosenborg (NOR) 0

At Leipzig, Germany

RB Leipzig (GER) 2 (Cunha 31, Bruma 35) Celtic (SCO) 0

Group C

At St Petersburg, Russia

Zenit St Petersburg (RUS) 2 (Dzyuba 41, Kuzyaev 85) Bordeaux (FRA) 1 (Briand 26)

At Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen (DEN) 0 Slavia Prague (CZE) 1 (Matousek 46)

Group D

At Brussels

Anderlecht (BEL) 2 (Bakkali 35, 50) Fenerbahce (TUR) 2 (Frey 53, Kaldirim 57)

At Trnava, Slovakia

Spartak Trnava (SVK) 1 (Ghorbani 32) Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 (Gavranovic 64, Orsic 77)

Group E

At Baku

Qarabag (AZE) 0 Vorskla Poltava (UKR) 1 (Kulach 48)

At Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon (POR) 0 Arsenal (ENG) 1 (Welbeck 78)

Group F

At Milan, Italy

AC Milan (ITA) 1 (Cutrone 83) Real Betis (ESP) 2 (Sanabria 30, Lo Celso 54)

At Luxembourg

Dudelange (LUX) 0 Olympiakos (GRE) 2 (Torosidis 66, Jordanov 81-og)

