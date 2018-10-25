UEFA Europa League results

Results from the third round of group games in the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League on Thursday: BATE Borisov’s Belarusian defender Egor Filipenko (R) tackles Chelsea’s Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Chelsea and Bate Borisov at Stamford Bridge in London on October 25, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) Group A At Zurich, Switzerland FC Zurich (SUI) 3 (Marchesano 44, Domgjoni 59, Odey 78) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 2 (Bellarabi 50, 53) At Nicosia AEK Larnaca (CYP) 1 (Larena 25-pen) Ludogorets (BUL) 1 (Lukoki 7) Group B At Salzburg, Austria Salzburg (AUT) 3 (Dabbur 34, 59-pen, Wolf 53) Rosenborg (NOR) 0 At Leipzig, Germany RB Leipzig (GER) 2 (Cunha 31, Bruma 35) Celtic (SCO) 0 Group C At St Petersburg, Russia Zenit St Petersburg (RUS) 2 (Dzyuba 41, Kuzyaev 85) Bordeaux (FRA) 1 (Briand 26) At Copenhagen FC Copenhagen (DEN) 0 Slavia Prague (CZE) 1 (Matousek 46) Group D At Brussels Anderlecht (BEL) 2 (Bakkali 35, 50) Fenerbahce (TUR) 2 (Frey 53, Kaldirim 57) At Trnava, Slovakia Spartak Trnava (SVK) 1 (Ghorbani 32) Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 (Gavranovic 64, Orsic 77) Group E At Baku Qarabag (AZE) 0 Vorskla Poltava (UKR) 1 (Kulach 48) At Lisbon Sporting Lisbon (POR) 0 Arsenal (ENG) 1 (Welbeck 78) Group F At Milan, Italy AC Milan (ITA) 1 (Cutrone 83) Real Betis (ESP) 2 (Sanabria 30, Lo Celso 54) At Luxembourg Dudelange (LUX) 0 Olympiakos (GRE) 2 (Torosidis 66, Jordanov 81-og)

