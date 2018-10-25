UEFA Europa League results

Results from the third round of group games in the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League on Thursday:
Group A
At Zurich, Switzerland
FC Zurich (SUI) 3 (Marchesano 44, Domgjoni 59, Odey 78) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 2 (Bellarabi 50, 53)
At Nicosia
AEK Larnaca (CYP) 1 (Larena 25-pen) Ludogorets (BUL) 1 (Lukoki 7)
Group B
At Salzburg, Austria
Salzburg (AUT) 3 (Dabbur 34, 59-pen, Wolf 53) Rosenborg (NOR) 0
At Leipzig, Germany
RB Leipzig (GER) 2 (Cunha 31, Bruma 35) Celtic (SCO) 0
Group C
At St Petersburg, Russia
Zenit St Petersburg (RUS) 2 (Dzyuba 41, Kuzyaev 85) Bordeaux (FRA) 1 (Briand 26)
At Copenhagen
FC Copenhagen (DEN) 0 Slavia Prague (CZE) 1 (Matousek 46)
Group D
At Brussels
Anderlecht (BEL) 2 (Bakkali 35, 50) Fenerbahce (TUR) 2 (Frey 53, Kaldirim 57)
At Trnava, Slovakia
Spartak Trnava (SVK) 1 (Ghorbani 32) Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 (Gavranovic 64, Orsic 77)
Group E
At Baku
Qarabag (AZE) 0 Vorskla Poltava (UKR) 1 (Kulach 48)
At Lisbon
Sporting Lisbon (POR) 0 Arsenal (ENG) 1 (Welbeck 78)
Group F
At Milan, Italy
AC Milan (ITA) 1 (Cutrone 83) Real Betis (ESP) 2 (Sanabria 30, Lo Celso 54)
At Luxembourg
Dudelange (LUX) 0 Olympiakos (GRE) 2 (Torosidis 66, Jordanov 81-og)
