5 things to know about Chelsea hat-trick hero Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has become a revelation for Chelsea this season after his hat-trick in the Europa League against BATE Borisov, here are five things to know about him.
1. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is 22-years-old
Born in Lewisham, London, England on January 23, 1996, Ruben Ira Loftus-Cheek is just 18-years-old.
2. Previous clubs
Although Ruben Loftus-Cheek is already 22-years-old and just trying to fight for a place in the first team, he has always been a Chelsea player.
He has been a Chelsea player throughout his professional career as he joined the youth set-up from 2004 until 2014.
He made his first-team debut in 2015 under Jose Mourinho when he replaced world record holder Cesc Fabregas.
Since then he has found himself on the fringes of the team on and was loaned out to Crystal Palace for the 2016/17 season after finding an opportunity for game time limited at Stamford Bridge.
3. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and England
Born in London, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has represented England through the youth levels and is now an integral member of Gareth Southgate’s senior set up after making the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
His first ever appearance for England came at the U-16 level in 2011 and has since progressed to represent the U-17, U-19 and U-21 teams.
His best outing with the youth team was scoring the winning goal for the U-21 side that beat France at the 2016 Toulon Tournament.
Despite just earning his first call-up to the senior team in November 2017, Ruben was included in the team that went on to finish fourth at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
4. Style of play
Ruben Loftus-Cheek is usually compared to former Chelsea and German star Michael Ballack due to their similarities in physique and style of play.
Still 22 and developing, Loftus-Cheek has the ability to making bursting runs through midfield transitions to attack just like Manchester City legend Yaya Toure.
He is working on certain areas of his game as Southgate’s England set-up demands that his midfielders are comfortable passing the ball around.
Loftus-Cheek can play as a central, attacking or defensive midfielder depending on the tactical set up of the coach and instructions given to him.
5. Personal life and awards.
At 22 Loftus-Cheek has a decent award collection which includes the FA Youth Cup in 2012 and 2014, UEFA Youth League 2015, Premier League 2017.
With England, he won Toulon Tournament in 2016 and was awarded England Player of the Tournament and was part of the team that finished fourth place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Related Articles
Lifestyle: This talented dad uses Post-Its to create mini pieces of art for his daughter's lunch every day
Rob Biddulph is a pretty normal parent — he leaves notes in his daughter Poppy's lunch every day to make her smile. Except most parents
Tiwa Savage responds to those shaming her "broken marriage"
Tiwa Savage doesn't care much what critics say about her past relationship with Teebillz. She is serving them "pepper stew". Tiwa Savage is still hot on
Lifestyle: 10 things that are always a waste to pack
Packing for a trip is something of an art form, and it can take some practice to get it right. If you're not a veteran
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Just in: Herdsmen vow to remove Ortom as Benue governor in 2019
A group of herdsmen have said that they would do all within their power to ensure that Samuel Ortom does not return as governor in
Don’t review Kaduna curfew yet, CAN scribe advises El Rufai
Kaduna – Secretary, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna state chapter, Rev. Sunday Ibrahim, has advised the state government against hasty review of 24-hour curfew
Lifestyle: We tried 6 brands of ready-to-bake cookie dough ― and the winner was a classic
There are few better things in life than a hot chocolate chip cookie, fresh out of the oven. Fortunately, some of the tastiest cookies come
I feel like I'm being ignored - Actress Chisom Okpala says as she reveals she is suffering from depression, threatens to end her life
Depression is a mental condition that can affect virtually anyone. There is no restriction as to who can be depressed. An actress named Chisom Okpala
Buhari reiterates commitment to ending Boko Haram insurgency
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night reassured that the brutal activities of the Boko Haram sect would soon become history. The president gave the assurance when
BREAKING: United States to pull out of nuclear deal with Russia - Donald Trump
United States president, Donald Trump, has said that the country will put out of a nuclear treaty with Russia because the latter violated the agreement.The
Post Your Comment below: >>