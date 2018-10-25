Politics: New poll finds 57% of young adults believe Trump encourages violence against journalists

- A new poll from NowThis/PredictWise found that most adults believe that President Donald Trump encourages violence against journalists.
- The poll was conducted on October 23, five days after Trump praised a Republican congressman for assaulting a reporter.
- The results were released in the wake of multiple bomb scares across the country Wednesday, after several explosives were sent in the mail to top Democrats and Trump critics, including CNN.
Most young adults believe that President Donald Trump encourages violence against journalists, according to a new poll released by NowThis/PredictWise.
The poll surveyed 750 young adults, ages 18-34, as well as 750 adults ages 35 and older. When asked if they believe the Trump administration, either explicitly or implicitly, encourages violence against journalists, 57% of the younger set said they do. That number was smaller for all adults, at 41%.
There was a stark difference in opinion when it came to Democrats and Republicans surveyed. While the vast majority of Democrats believe that Trump encourages violence against the press (71%), just 17% of Republicans agreed.
The poll was conducted on October 23, just five days after Trump praised a Republican Congressman at a campaign rally for attacking a reporter. He has previously called the press the "enemy of the people."
The results were released on the heels of yet another act of terror on the press.
On Wednesday, CNN's New York bureau was evacuated after an explosive device was sent in the mail to the network. Trump has openly and repeatedly lashed out at CNN, and calls it "fake news." In July 2017, Trump shared an image of himself body slamming a person who had the CNN logo superimposed on his face.
Several other devices were sent in the mail to top Democrats and Trump critics including former President Barack Obama, ex-Vice President Joe Biden, and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, among others.
Related Articles
Lifestyle: This talented dad uses Post-Its to create mini pieces of art for his daughter's lunch every day
Rob Biddulph is a pretty normal parent — he leaves notes in his daughter Poppy's lunch every day to make her smile. Except most parents
Tiwa Savage responds to those shaming her "broken marriage"
Tiwa Savage doesn't care much what critics say about her past relationship with Teebillz. She is serving them "pepper stew". Tiwa Savage is still hot on
Lifestyle: 10 things that are always a waste to pack
Packing for a trip is something of an art form, and it can take some practice to get it right. If you're not a veteran
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Lifestyle: This talented dad uses Post-Its to create mini pieces of art for his daughter's lunch every day
Rob Biddulph is a pretty normal parent — he leaves notes in his daughter Poppy's lunch every day to make her smile. Except most parents
NSE market indices sustain growth by 0.70%
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) crucial market indicators sustained positive trend on Tuesday, appreciating further by 0.70 per cent. Newsmen report that the All-Share Index rose
Kaduna Curfew: Trapped Journalists, Civil Servants Recount Ordeal
Journalists and civil servants, trapped by the imposition of an emergency 24-hour curfew by the Kaduna state government on Sunday, have recounted their ordeal. Several of
TASUED school fees and programmes in 2018
In this article, we want to tell you about TASUED school fees. The certificate obtained in this institution is well valued, so read on to
Lagos Assembly scraps Ambode’s Visionscape, orders PSP to resume work
By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Ebun SessouLAGOS—THE Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, ordered the Private Sector Partnership, PSP, operators to resume refuse collection and disposal
Popular author Chimamanda Adichie calls the first lady of the United States a racist (video)
Popular novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, is also known for sharing her stance on issues that affect the society. The well acclaimed feminist is seen as
Post Your Comment below: >>