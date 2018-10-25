Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

NSCDC handles 337 cases in Q3 in Jigawa



The Jigawa Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) said it recorded 337 criminal and civil offences in the third quarter of 2018.

Spokesman of the command, Adamu Shehu, made this known while briefing newsmen in Dutse on Thursday.

Shehu said that 111 of the cases were criminal while 226 were civil.

He said that the criminal cases theft, burglary, vandalism, fraud, misuse of controlled drugs, breach of trust, gross misconduct, indecency, resisting arrest, trespass, rape and related offences and larceny.

The spokesman disclosed that out of the criminal cases, 87 had been fully prosecuted, with 19 awaiting trial, while five were transferred to relevant agencies for proper investigation and prosecution.
According to him, the civil cases include family disputes, tenancy disputes, interpersonal disputes, farmers/herdsmen disputes, debt and breach of contractual agreement.

“With exception of two cases, all the civil cases were settled out of court by the command.

“Therefore, the command urges the good people of the state to always be law-abiding and continue to cooperate with the corps in order to make it a safe haven for all,” Shehu said.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9026601&type=article&ctxId=4881&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=NSCDC+handles+337+cases+in+Q3+in+Jigawa&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fnscdc-handles-337-cases-in-q3-in-jigawa-id9026601.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 17:49:00 Lifestyle: This talented dad uses Post-Its to create mini pieces of art for his daughter's lunch every day

Lifestyle: This talented dad uses Post-Its to create mini pieces of art for his daughter's lunch every day

Rob Biddulph is a pretty normal parent — he leaves notes in his daughter Poppy's lunch every day to make her smile. Except most parents

0 News 25/10/2018 17:50:00 Tiwa Savage responds to those shaming her "broken marriage"

Tiwa Savage responds to those shaming her "broken marriage"

Tiwa Savage doesn't care much what critics say about her past relationship with Teebillz. She is serving them "pepper stew". Tiwa Savage is still hot on

0 News 25/10/2018 17:58:00 Lifestyle: 10 things that are always a waste to pack

Lifestyle: 10 things that are always a waste to pack

Packing for a trip is something of an art form, and it can take some practice to get it right. If you're not a veteran

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 15:13:00 FCT records Hailstones fall

FCT records Hailstones fall

Hailstones fell on Friday evening in the Gudu District of the Federal Capital Tertiary. Newsmen reports that some residents in the area were seen gathering the

0 News 22/10/2018 02:12:00 Akwa Ibom 2019: War on campaign billboards’ hot up

Akwa Ibom 2019: War on campaign billboards’ hot up

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel, Uyo The battle for the soul of Akwa Ibom State has taken a new dimension with the two major parties involved taking their

0 News 20/10/2018 10:49:00 Ex-RMAFC chairman Tukur dies in Kaduna

Ex-RMAFC chairman Tukur dies in Kaduna

- Another prominent Nigerian has exited the face of the earth in 2018- He is Hamman Tukur, the former chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and

0 News 20/10/2018 10:36:00 BREAKING: Shehu Sani Quits APC

BREAKING: Shehu Sani Quits APC

Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District has left the All Progressives Congress (APC). He announced his resignation from the party in a letter

0 News 19/10/2018 12:12:00 Wike approves immediate construction of Fruit and Vegetables market

Wike approves immediate construction of Fruit and Vegetables market

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the immediate construction of the Fruits and Vegetables Market in D/Line, which was gutted by fire recently.

0 News 21/10/2018 14:28:00 Man United boss Mourinho makes important Napoli star top priority signing in January

Man United boss Mourinho makes important Napoli star top priority signing in January

- Red Devils boss Mourinho eyeing a January transfer move for Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly - He recently sign a new deal that will keep

Most Watched Movies

cron