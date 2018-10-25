NSCDC handles 337 cases in Q3 in Jigawa

The Jigawa Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) said it recorded 337 criminal and civil offences in the third quarter of 2018.
Spokesman of the command, Adamu Shehu, made this known while briefing newsmen in Dutse on Thursday.
Shehu said that 111 of the cases were criminal while 226 were civil.
He said that the criminal cases theft, burglary, vandalism, fraud, misuse of controlled drugs, breach of trust, gross misconduct, indecency, resisting arrest, trespass, rape and related offences and larceny.
The spokesman disclosed that out of the criminal cases, 87 had been fully prosecuted, with 19 awaiting trial, while five were transferred to relevant agencies for proper investigation and prosecution.
According to him, the civil cases include family disputes, tenancy disputes, interpersonal disputes, farmers/herdsmen disputes, debt and breach of contractual agreement.
“With exception of two cases, all the civil cases were settled out of court by the command.
“Therefore, the command urges the good people of the state to always be law-abiding and continue to cooperate with the corps in order to make it a safe haven for all,” Shehu said.
