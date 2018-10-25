APC govt. performs better than any other in Nigeria – Ajimobi

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says the All Progressives Congress(APC) government has performed better than any other in Nigeria.

He made the disclosure on Thursday during the Special Town Hall Meeting of the Federal Government at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the meeting was aimed at briefing the people on the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in Infrastructure.

The governor said the APC-led government in Nigeria had, in the last three and a half years, laid solid foundation for the nation to thrive.

“I am very bold to say it that no government in Nigeria has done more than the APC government in the last three and a half years,” he said.

Ajimobi said that his administration in the state had done well in terms of infrastructure and had created environment conducive for businesses to thrive.

He said that the state was the fourth largest economy in Nigeria and 18th in Africa according to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics(NBS).

“Our administration restored peace and security to Oyo State. We have transformed the education sector of the state and have invested much on infrastructure,” he said.

The governor used the avenue to also highlight some areas where the state had comparative advantage, among which was agriculture.

According to him, “Oyo State is the gateway to the commercial nerve centre, Lagos and the north. Oyo can boast of the largest concentration of agriculture research institutes.

“Let me also inform you that Oyo state has the best land for agriculture in Nigeria. We are the largest producer of cassava in West Africa.”

NAN reported that on the delegation were the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Power, Housing and Works, Mr Babatunde Fashola.

Others are Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu.