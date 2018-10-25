Tiwa Savage doesn't care much what critics say about her past relationship with Teebillz. She is serving them "pepper stew".
Tiwa Savage is still hot on everyone's lips following her passionate showing on Wizkid's 'Fever' video but she appears not to care much what her critics say about her "broken marriage".
Her display in the clip had social media observers suggesting that she might be having a romantic relationship with Wizkid who also calls her his best friend in a post he shared on IG yesterday.
"She no get shame, broken marriage, single mother, old woman.
"If any of the above is a crime then take me to court. If not then eat this pepper stew I'm serving and drink plenty water.
"Cause by his grace and his grace alone, I ain't stopping anytime soon."
ALSO READ: Tiwa Savage's ex feels embarrassed about being a co-parent
Pepper stew might have a significant meaning. Earlier Tiwa Savage posted on Instagram a picture with Wizkid.
In the post she describes herself and Wiz the "President and the First Lady of the Pepper Stew Association."
Maybe it won't be long before her fans find out what that means.
Related Articles
Lifestyle: This talented dad uses Post-Its to create mini pieces of art for his daughter's lunch every day
Rob Biddulph is a pretty normal parent — he leaves notes in his daughter Poppy's lunch every day to make her smile. Except most parents
Tiwa Savage responds to those shaming her "broken marriage"
Tiwa Savage doesn't care much what critics say about her past relationship with Teebillz. She is serving them "pepper stew". Tiwa Savage is still hot on
Lifestyle: 10 things that are always a waste to pack
Packing for a trip is something of an art form, and it can take some practice to get it right. If you're not a veteran
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Everything about IBB University school fees
IBB University school fees are among the deepest concerns for aspiring students, especially at the moment when they need to finally determine the university of
Breaking: Ita Giwa returns to PDP, says APC home of confusion
By Emma UnaCALABAR – BARELY a year after moving to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Florence Ita Giwa on Thursday evening announced her return
Nigerians in Diaspora to host presidential candidates in Vienna
The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Europe (NIDOE), has announced plans to host all the political parties presidential candidates in Vienna, Austria. Nigerian flagMr Kenneth Gbandi, the
Airtel unveils 4G LTE network in Lagos
Lagos – Telecoms operator, Airtel, on Wednesday unveiled the 4th Generation (4G) Long Term Evolution (LTE) network in Lagos, eight months after it first rolled
Women’s AFCON 2018: Ghana get tough draw, Nigeria to face South Africa
Abuja – Hosts Ghana were handed a tricky group for the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when they were drawn to face Cameroon
Tunde Idiagbon was a rare example of loyalty- Buhari
“The late Major General Tunde Idiagbon was a very rare example of what loyalty to fatherland and to a superior should be. President Muhammadu Buhari“Tunde was
Post Your Comment below: >>