Lifestyle: This talented dad uses Post-Its to create mini pieces of art for his daughter's lunch every day

Rob Biddulph is a pretty normal parent — he leaves notes in his daughter Poppy's lunch every day to make her smile. Except most parents aren't able to draw miniature works of art on their notes.

Five years ago, when Poppy was four years old and nervous about eating lunch at school, her dad decided to draw her a little Post-It note to make her feel better — and 900 Post-Its later, they're still making her smile.

Keep scrolling to see some of Biddulph's most jaw-dropping works.

Every day, kids all over the world open their lunch boxes at school. Some are lucky enough to get a sweet note or an extra snack — but Poppy is a bit luckier than most of her peers.

Her dad, Rob Biddulph, is an illustrator — and on the side, he creates Post-Its for Poppy's lunch every day that are essentially works of art in their own right.

It's hard to believe this amount of detail fits onto a Post-It.

Sometimes they are literally works of art, like this miniature Monet painting, "Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies."

Biddulph has done an entire series of artists, ranging from Monet to Picasso to Keith Haring.

Biddulph has been creating these Post-It masterpieces for around five years.

That's a lot of Post-Its.

It started when Poppy was four years old, and had just started staying at school for lunch. She was nervous, so her dad thought that "hiding a little drawing in her lunchbox for her to find at lunchtime would cheer her up."

Biddulph told INSIDER he thought he would only be drawing them for a week, but "here we are five years — and over 900 drawings — later."

The doodles are often tied to holidays: this one was drawn for Halloween.

Biddulph says that as the Post-Its have become popular on Instagram, he spends more time on them "because, these days, so many people see them!"

He says that a regular Post-It takes around 30 to 45 minutes to complete.

Count Olaf is the main antagonist from "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

The content ranges from toys, like Lego Batman...

To more contemporary artists like Banksy...

This isn't Banksy's most famous piece of art — he shredded that one after it sold for over a million dollars.

To iconic pop culture figures like Princess Leia from "Star Wars."

Sometimes he ties the Post-Its to random holidays, like this drawing of Herbie for National Name Your Car Day.

This "Thriller" inspired sketch of Shaggy from "Scooby Doo" is tied to Halloween.

Biddulph also created a series called "Name That Tune" in which he combined his drawings with song lyrics. This "Garfield" strip is matched up with lyrics from Taylor Swift's song "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

You can check out the "Name that Tune" series here.

Biddulph told INSIDER that Poppy's favorite is this illustration of Ariel from the Disney movie "The Little Mermaid." It was ranked number nine by his older daughter in their countdown of the top 120 children's characters.

The winner was Winnie the Pooh.

Biddulph's favorites are, understandably, a bit more mature. He said it was a toss-up between this close-up of the "Mona Lisa..."

Since this is such a close-up, Biddulph wasn't able to include all the secret messages hiding within the "Mona Lisa."

Or this face-off between Harry Potter and Voldemort, from the "Harry Potter" series.

If you want to follow along with Biddulph's Post-Its, you can follow him on social media.

