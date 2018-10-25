Touching lives through Sadaqatul-Jariyah

Given that Charity is not mandatory and has no preset limit, it is strongly encouraged in hundreds of verses in the Quran. Various verses of te Holy Qur’an pontificate the act as a means of obtaining God’s mercy and forgiveness (24:22, 92:17 to 92:18), cleansing the souls of impurity (9:103), and attaining superior degree faith (30:38, 76:8 to 76:9, 90:10 to 90:16). In fact, one area that we should reflect properly on is one that states, Aljazahu-li Ihsana, ilaa-li ihsan. No one does any atom of goodness, except that he is paid back with goodness. As human beings, we all enjoy numerous blessings of Allah in our lives and the only way we can show gratitude to Allah for His blessings is to pass some of the blessings on to our fellow humans beings. If we take a critical look at Quran Chapter 93, we will realise that we have greater respsibilities to the less fortunate than we think we have. In the same way, causing avoidable pain and suffering to the defenseless and innocent creatures of Almighty Allah is not justifiable under any circumstances. Sadaqatul jariyah is a good deed or action that attracts continuous rewards. It rewards will not onlybe beneficial in this life, but also in the hereafter.

Abu Huraira (RadhiAllahu ‘anhu) reported: Allah’s Messenger (s.a.w) as saying: When a man dies, his acts come to an end, but three, recurring charity or knowledge (by which people) benefit, or a pious son, who prays for him (for the deceased). [Sahih Muslim – Book 13 – Hadith 4005]

Allah SWT says: “… and spend something (in charity) out of the provision which we have bestowed you, before death should come to any of you and he should say, o my Rabb! Why do you not give me respite for a little while? I should then have given (largely) in charity, and I should have been one of the doers of good.” (Qur’an, 63:10)

Some good actions and deeds that which will outlive you Insha Allah, include donation to a mosque or actively participate in building of a Mosque; building or donating to build an Orphanage; raising, full or in part of an orphan; buiding of schools, providing knowledge, giving copies of the Holy Quran, provide water of digging of bore holes and many more.

Abu Huraira (r.a) reported: Allah’s Messenger (s.a.w) as saying: He who called (people) to righteousness, there would be reward (assured) for him like the rewards of those who adhered to it, without their rewards being diminished in any respect. (Sahih Muslim)

“The likeness of those who spend their wealth in the Way of Allah, is as the likeness of a grain (of corn); it grows seven ears, and each ear has a hundred grains. Allah gives manifold increase to whom He pleases. And Allah is All-Sufficient, All-Knower.” [Al-Baqarah 2:261]