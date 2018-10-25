2019: 299 candidates jostle for NASS seats in Lagos

LAGOS—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Lagos State, yesterday, disclosed that 299 candidates across various political parties in the state are jostling for the National Assembly seats in the 2019 general elections.
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the INEC timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections indicated that publication of personal particulars of candidates (CF001) for the Presidential and National Assembly elections would be made Oct. 25.
A check by a NAN at INEC office in Lagos revealed that 50 candidates are contesting for the three Lagos Senatorial seats across 25 political parties in the state.
2019: CSOs caution security agents against partisanship
Similarly, 249 candidates across 30 political parties are contesting the state’s 24 seats in the House of Representatives.
A breakdown of the list showed that the Lagos West Senatorial District has the highest contenders of 22 candidates, while Lagos East and Lagos Central had 15 and 13 contestants respectively.
Political parties that fielded candidates in Lagos West are: Accord, AA, ADP, AAC, ADC, APC, AD, ANP, APM, CAP, DPP, GPN, MPN, NCP, ND, PDP, PPN, PRP, PT, PPC, UDP and YPP.
Political parties that fielded candidates in Lagos East are: Accord, ACD, AAC, ADC, APC, AD, CAP, DPP, ID, MPN, PDP, PPN, PT and PPC.
While in Lagos Central, the following parties fielded candidates: Accord, ACD, ADC, APC, ANP, FJP, ID, LM, MPN, PDP and PT.
For the House of Representatives seats, out of the 30 political parties participating, only PDP, APC and ADC fielded candidates in all the 24 federal constituencies while others did not.
Speaking to NAN on the development, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, the Lagos INEC Public Relations Officer, said the commission had fulfilled the requirements of the Section 31(1 and 3) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) with the publication.
Related Articles
Nobody is living Nigeria for you – PDP to President Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Buhari’s speech where he said Nigerians “who feel they have another country may choose to go.” The PDP
NLC threatens to shut down the entire nation by November 6th, if FG does not comply with the N30K minimum wage
The Nigeria Labour Congress asked Nigerians to stock up on food as it will soon shut down the entire country with its nationwide strike. NLC said
Police man allegedly shoots man dead in Rivers state over 100naira bribe money
A former chairman of PDP in ward 4 Ahoada East local government area in Rivers state, Unwobudu Edima Sydah was allegedly shot dead yesterday by
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Imo family petition IG over ‘extra-judicial killing’
By Chidi Nkwopara OWERRI—The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has been urged to “arrest and prosecute” the Police personnel that allegedly murdered Mr. Collins Ezenwa
3 sex styles that will give you a happy ending
3 sex styles that will give you a happy ending Read on for the best sex positions to give you a happy ending. Published: 28 minutes ago
New date for Mutual Benefits badminton tourney
By Jennifer Ubadinma THE 2nd Mutual Benefits National Badminton Championship, earlier slated fom November 6th to 10th ow holds from November 13th to 17th at Mutual
Firm plans 1,000 jobs for Bayelsa indigenes, $5m investment
By Emem Idio YENAGOA—A firm, Safewater Energy and Environmental Restoration, SWEERGLOBAL, has disclosed plans to create 1,000 jobs for the people of Bayelsa State. Nigerian youthsThis was
Umeh, Oduah, Ekwunife make INEC provisional list
Senators Victor Umeh, Stella Oduah and Uche Ekwenife were some of the names in the list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission
It’s two days to the end of GOtv Open Week
It’s two days to the end of GOtv Open Week. Are you yet to join other GOGetters on GOtv Plus who have been enjoying loads
Post Your Comment below: >>