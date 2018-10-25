Truck kills 14 in Ilesha-Akure Expressway Police checkpoint

By Tayo Okunola

OSOGBO—Fourteen people—seven males and seven females— yesterday evening, lost their lives in an accident on Ilesha-Akure Expressway.

It was gathered that the break system of a truck heading towards Akure failed, causing it to ram several vehicles coming from the opposite direction, killing most of their occupants.

It was also gathered that the vehicles the truck rammed into were stopped at a road-block mounted by the Police.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the victims were mainly occupants of the vehicles moving towards Ilesha from Akure end of the road that were stopped by the Police.

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident: FRSC summons transport coy

A source, who preferred anonymity, told Vanguard: “Traffic was building up from Akure end of the road as policemen were stopping vehicles moving towards Ilesha end around 2p.m., when the incident happened.

“A truck heading towards Akure, that had lost break, appeared and ran over vehicles already stopped by the policemen. The driver of the truck immediately ran away from the scene.”

Contacted, Osun Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr. Peter Oke, confirmed the number of the victims of the accident.