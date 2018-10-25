Lalong urges investors to ‘ignore rumours of violence’

By Marie-Therese Nanlong
Jos—Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has urged would-be investors not to rely on rumors of violence, but to take advantage of the diverse investment opportunities in the state.
Governor Lalong also appealed to citizens of the state to continue with their support of his administration, as his government will leave no stone unturned in fighting criminals disturbing peace in the state.
Speaking, yesterday, at the Plateau Special Day, a side attraction at the ongoing Jos Trade Fair, the governor pointed out that the theme of the fair, Sustainable Development of MSMEs in a Challenging Economic Environment, is apt as it is in tandem with his administration’s goals for the state.
Lagos sets up special team to ensure efficient traffic control, compliance
Also, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Usman Idi, encouraged investors to come to the state as the administration has “substantially eliminated multiple taxation and established a one-stop shop, where intending investors can come under the same roof, process all documents and payment in relation to establishing new industries.”
