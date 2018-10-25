Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Rangers deserve Aiteo Cup after gallant fight back— Ogunbote



Enugu Rangers coach, Gbenga Ogunbote said his side deserve to win the Nigeria Football Federation  Aiteo Cup after they came back from the dead to level up at 3-3 against Kano Pillars in the final played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday.

*Rangers v Pillars in league action

Pillars were coasting home to victory, but Rangers with 15 minutes left to play dug in, leveled up and won the penalty shoot-out.

“We stepped it up then and I think it would have been unfair on the lads to lose on penalties.

Arsenal sink Sporting as Betis topple AC Milan

“It’s a nice trait to have. I think we did enough to win the game in second half.

“We’ve got a bit of class and he can do that week in and week out.

Ogunbote said his keeper Nana Bonsu deserved some praise.

“It was a great game for the neutral. We thought we did enough with that late goal. It was a great strike from Ajani.”

Meanwhile Kano Pillars have given its players a two-week break. According to the club’s media officer, Idris Malikawa, the players are expected to resume training on November 9 for preparations ahead of the 2018/2019 season.

Malikawa said “ Only Players who were contacted on phone by the management should return to the club at the end of the break period”

Aiteo Cup: Rangers brace up to break 35years jinx

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 16:18:00 Nobody is living Nigeria for you – PDP to President Buhari

Nobody is living Nigeria for you – PDP to President Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Buhari’s speech where he said Nigerians “who feel they have another country may choose to go.”   The PDP

0 News 25/10/2018 16:38:00 NLC threatens to shut down the entire nation by November 6th, if FG does not comply with the N30K minimum wage

NLC threatens to shut down the entire nation by November 6th, if FG does not comply with the N30K minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress asked Nigerians to stock up on food as it will soon shut down the entire country with its nationwide strike. NLC said

0 News 25/10/2018 16:55:00 Police man allegedly shoots man dead in Rivers state over 100naira bribe money

Police man allegedly shoots man dead in Rivers state over 100naira bribe money

A former chairman of PDP in ward 4 Ahoada East local government area in Rivers state, Unwobudu Edima Sydah was allegedly shot dead yesterday by

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/10/2018 09:20:00 Unpaid N42.3bn gratuities: Oyo Govt, pensioners to settle out of court

Unpaid N42.3bn gratuities: Oyo Govt, pensioners to settle out of court

The National Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday fixed Nov. 14 for report of out-of-court settlement in a case instituted by the Nigeria Union

0 News 23/10/2018 01:43:00 3 strange graves found in new C’River monarch’s palace

3 strange graves found in new C’River monarch’s palace

•Uproar in Efut kingdom, as chiefs, residents call for cleansing •HRM Hogan reacts, says opponents won’t frighten me/FoEN By Ike Uchechukwu EFUT- THERE was pandemonium at Efut

0 News 25/10/2018 00:42:00 Man Utd can forget Premier League, Champions League — Neville

Man Utd can forget Premier League, Champions League — Neville

PHIL NEVILLE believes Manchester United’s season is all but over – and they should start planning for next year already. Phil NevilleUnited lie 10th in the

0 News 21/10/2018 23:06:00 SHIN supports eye suggery for 102 Nigerans

SHIN supports eye suggery for 102 Nigerans

By Ediri Ejoh WITH the assistance of Samsung Heavy Industries of Nigeria, SHIN, 102 Nigerian patients with cataracts and at risk of blindness have successfully recovered

0 News 23/10/2018 14:20:00 FIFA remembers late Yekini, says USA 94 celebration will live on in World Cup folklore

FIFA remembers late Yekini, says USA 94 celebration will live on in World Cup folklore

Abuja – World football governing body FIFA and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday took to Twitter to pay post-humous respect to late

0 News 20/10/2018 12:16:00 We will prosecute perpetrators of killings… – El Rufai

We will prosecute perpetrators of killings… – El Rufai

By Ben Agande, Kaduna.The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai has vowed that perpetrators and sponsors of the bloody riot in Kasuwan Mangani where

Most Watched Movies

cron