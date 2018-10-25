Presidential candidate Atiku donates N10m to Special Eagles

Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has donated a sum of N10m to Nigeria’s amputee team Special Eagles.
The Nigerian amputee team has not participated in the last three editions of the world cup due to financial struggles.
The Super Eagles have made a sizable donation to the team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier and stand in captain Ahmed Musa urged well-meaning Nigerians to also lend support.
Atiku who aims to emerge, the winner of the Presidential elections in February 2019, decided to assist the team for some of their needs for the tournament.
Project coordinator of the tournament Fred Edoreh revealed that the team cannot afford to miss out for the fourth time consecutively after picking up a qualification ticket.
“It will close the window of opportunities which the sport offers for the engagement of physically challenged persons in Nigeria.”
He also revealed that the minimum of 27 million naira is needed to cater for the needs of the team.
Atiku confirmed the donation to the Special Eagles when he replied an appreciation tweet on his official Twitter account where he wished them well.
He said, “Thank you, Segun. Wishing the team all the best. “
Asides the Super Eagles, Atiku’s and Mikel Obi's intervention, newly re-elected president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has also offered assistance
The Special Eagles have been grouped alongside Brazil, defending champions Russia and El Salvador for the tournament scheduled to start on Wednesday, October 24 in San Juan and Guadalajara, Mexico.
Related Articles
Nobody is living Nigeria for you – PDP to President Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Buhari’s speech where he said Nigerians “who feel they have another country may choose to go.” The PDP
NLC threatens to shut down the entire nation by November 6th, if FG does not comply with the N30K minimum wage
The Nigeria Labour Congress asked Nigerians to stock up on food as it will soon shut down the entire country with its nationwide strike. NLC said
Police man allegedly shoots man dead in Rivers state over 100naira bribe money
A former chairman of PDP in ward 4 Ahoada East local government area in Rivers state, Unwobudu Edima Sydah was allegedly shot dead yesterday by
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
2019: Youths in 9 states to vote presidential candidate ready for restructuring
…Call on INEC, security agencies to be nonaligned with any political party By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South YENAGOA- A new group, 21st Century Youths of Nigeria
How to get perfect skin and hair with banana
In order to improve the skin of the face, women use completely different fruits and vegetables. In this article, we will tell you about the
US-based pastor holds 3 pre-wedding fundraisers with two different women in few months
- US-based man of God, Reverend Stanley Mwea, is set to get married to his fiancée after only a few months of parting ways with
Buhari to monarchs: Ask your subjects to reject money politics in 2019
…Oba Ewuare II: It’s time to correct distortion of Benin history By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu People from all walks of life gathered in Benin-City, yesterday, as Oba Ewuare
Edo Assembly candidate flays move to exclude Auchi Division
By Abdulwahab Abdulah A HOUSE of Assembly candidate in Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo State, Mr. Dada Abubakar, has dismissed the insinuations that Auchi Divison
PDP youth leader petitions US, Germany, accuses APC of political intimidation
- SKE Udeh-Okoye said the United State’s government is considering the PDP petition against federal government- Udeh-Okoye, the arty’s national youth leader, said Atiku
Post Your Comment below: >>