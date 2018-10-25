Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Presidential candidate Atiku donates N10m to Special Eagles



Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has donated a sum of N10m to Nigeria’s amputee team Special Eagles.

The Nigerian amputee team has not participated in the last three editions of the world cup due to financial struggles.

The Super Eagles have made a sizable donation to the team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier and stand in captain Ahmed Musa urged well-meaning Nigerians to also lend support.

Special Eaglesplay The Special Eagles were supported by Musa (Reuters)

Atiku who aims to emerge, the winner of the Presidential elections in February 2019, decided to assist the team for some of their needs for the tournament.

Project coordinator of the tournament Fred Edoreh revealed that the team cannot afford to miss out for the fourth time consecutively after picking up a qualification ticket.

Special Eaglesplay The Special Eagles have a continued preparation for the World Cup (TosinSports)

“It will close the window of opportunities which the sport offers for the engagement of physically challenged persons in Nigeria.”

He also revealed that the minimum of 27 million naira is needed to cater for the needs of the team.

Atiku confirmed the donation to the Special Eagles when he replied an appreciation tweet on his official Twitter account where he wished them well.

Special Eaglesplay The Special Eagles are drawn alongside Brazil and Russia (TosinSports)

He said, “Thank you, Segun. Wishing the team all the best. “

Asides the Super Eagles, Atiku’s and Mikel Obi's  intervention,  newly re-elected president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has also offered assistance

The Special Eagles have been grouped alongside Brazil, defending champions Russia and El Salvador for the tournament scheduled to start on Wednesday, October 24 in San Juan and Guadalajara, Mexico.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9026738&type=article&ctxId=1487&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Presidential+candidate+Atiku+donates+N10m+to+Special+Eagles&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fsports%2Ffootball%2Fatiku-abubakar-donates-n10m-to-nigeria-amputee-special-eagles-id9026738.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 16:18:00 Nobody is living Nigeria for you – PDP to President Buhari

Nobody is living Nigeria for you – PDP to President Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Buhari’s speech where he said Nigerians “who feel they have another country may choose to go.”   The PDP

0 News 25/10/2018 16:38:00 NLC threatens to shut down the entire nation by November 6th, if FG does not comply with the N30K minimum wage

NLC threatens to shut down the entire nation by November 6th, if FG does not comply with the N30K minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress asked Nigerians to stock up on food as it will soon shut down the entire country with its nationwide strike. NLC said

0 News 25/10/2018 16:55:00 Police man allegedly shoots man dead in Rivers state over 100naira bribe money

Police man allegedly shoots man dead in Rivers state over 100naira bribe money

A former chairman of PDP in ward 4 Ahoada East local government area in Rivers state, Unwobudu Edima Sydah was allegedly shot dead yesterday by

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 06:26:00 2019: Youths in 9 states to vote presidential candidate ready for restructuring

2019: Youths in 9 states to vote presidential candidate ready for restructuring

…Call on INEC, security agencies to be nonaligned with any political party By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South YENAGOA- A new group, 21st Century Youths of Nigeria

0 News 24/10/2018 11:57:00 How to get perfect skin and hair with banana

How to get perfect skin and hair with banana

In order to improve the skin of the face, women use completely different fruits and vegetables. In this article, we will tell you about the

0 News 22/10/2018 04:26:00 US-based pastor holds 3 pre-wedding fundraisers with two different women in few months

US-based pastor holds 3 pre-wedding fundraisers with two different women in few months

- US-based man of God, Reverend Stanley Mwea, is set to get married to his fiancée after only a few months of parting ways with

0 News 21/10/2018 00:05:00 Buhari to monarchs: Ask your subjects to reject money politics in 2019

Buhari to monarchs: Ask your subjects to reject money politics in 2019

…Oba Ewuare II: It’s time to correct distortion of Benin history By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu People from all walks of life gathered in Benin-City, yesterday, as Oba Ewuare

0 News 23/10/2018 01:32:00 Edo Assembly candidate flays move to exclude Auchi Division

Edo Assembly candidate flays move to exclude Auchi Division

By Abdulwahab Abdulah A HOUSE of Assembly candidate in Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo State, Mr. Dada Abubakar, has dismissed the insinuations that Auchi Divison

0 News 25/10/2018 10:35:00 PDP youth leader petitions US, Germany, accuses APC of political intimidation

PDP youth leader petitions US, Germany, accuses APC of political intimidation

- SKE Udeh-Okoye said the United State’s government is considering the PDP petition against federal government- Udeh-Okoye, the arty’s national youth leader, said Atiku

Most Watched Movies

cron