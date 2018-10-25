Politics: 'Unattended packages' at CNN building prompt new evacuation, police say

- A "pair of unattended packages" on Thursday evening prompted the evacuation of some areas of the Time Warner Center Mall, the location of CNN's studios in New York City.
A "pair of unattended packages" on Thursday evening prompted the evacuation of some areas inside the Time Warner Center Mall, the location of CNN's studios in New York City, according to the NYPD.
The NYPD said its bomb squad and Emergency Service Unit was on the scene. The first floor of the mall remained open, according to the police department.
This is the second time this week that portions of the building were evacuated due to a potential threat.
On Wednesday, a courier dropped off a package containing a suspicious device to at CNN's New York office. The package was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, who has appeared on CNN and MSNBC as a contributor.
An envelope containing white powder was reportedly also found with the device, according to NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.
