Stephen Odey scores winner in Europa League for Zurich against Bayer Leverkusen

Nigerian striker Stephen Odey scored the match winner as FC Zurich beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in an Europa League group game played on Thursday, October 25.
The 20-year-old was named in the starting line up for the high profile encounter by coach Ludovic Magnin.
FC Zurich beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2
Odey who made his debut this season for Zurich in the Europa League game against AEK Larnaca was the spearhead of attack for the Switzerland based team.
The first half started at a slow pace with both sides cautious of the threat they pose until Antonio Marchesano opened the scoring from a Kevin Rueegg assist to give Zurich a one goal lead going to the break.
Stephen Odey
Leverkusen however turned the game around with a quick fire double at the start of the second half, Karim Bellarabi equalised for the away side in the 49th minute through an assist by Kai Havertz.
Bellarabi turned the game around for Leverkusen as he lathed on to a ball through to him by Leon Bailey in the 53rd minute to give his side the lead.
Zurich however came back into the game through an equaliser in the 59th minute by Toni Domgjoni.
With the game heading for a draw Odey took matters into his own hands to give Zurich the lead when he latched on to a ball through to him by Pa Modou Jagne in the 78th minute.
Zurich vs Leverkusen
Despite over 12 minutes still left in the game, Zurich held on for all three points with Odey being a threat as he lasted all 90 minutes.
The result means that Odey and his FC Zurich teammates now have nine points from three games and are top of the group ahead of Leverkusen with both sides set to clash in their next Europa League fixture.
Odey who has been in good form in Switzerland is expected to return to action when Zurich take on FC St. Gallen 1879 in their next league fixture scheduled for Sunday, October 28.
Related Articles
Nobody is living Nigeria for you – PDP to President Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Buhari’s speech where he said Nigerians “who feel they have another country may choose to go.” The PDP
NLC threatens to shut down the entire nation by November 6th, if FG does not comply with the N30K minimum wage
The Nigeria Labour Congress asked Nigerians to stock up on food as it will soon shut down the entire country with its nationwide strike. NLC said
Police man allegedly shoots man dead in Rivers state over 100naira bribe money
A former chairman of PDP in ward 4 Ahoada East local government area in Rivers state, Unwobudu Edima Sydah was allegedly shot dead yesterday by
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Davido's newly acquired wristwatch is worth N90.2M!
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Monarch urges farmers to save for rainy day
Mr Christopher Jatau, of Kube Chiefdom in Nasarawa State, has advised farmers in the state to cultivate the habit of saving part of their farm
Chinese drugs alert: Implement National drug policy now, PSN tasks FG
By Sola OgundipeIn the wake of the alert to Nigeria by the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety about drug products contaminated with
Flood victims get succour from Sen. Manager in Delta
By Perez Brisibe THOUSANDS of displaced Deltans from Delta South senatorial district affected by the ravaging flood in parts of the state, weekend, received succor from
Rivers election violence: Community tasks FG on justice for those murdered in 2015
By Egufe Yafugborhi PORT HARCOURT – COMMUNITIES in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, Rivers State have called on Federal Government to guarantee justice over for folks killed
FRSC, Nigerian Breweries kick against drink-driving
Nigerian Breweries Plc in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) recently kicked-off the 2018 Don’t Drink and Drive campaign aimed at creating safety awareness
Post Your Comment below: >>