Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Stephen Odey scores winner in Europa League for Zurich against Bayer Leverkusen



Nigerian striker Stephen Odey scored the match winner as FC Zurich beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in an Europa League group game played on Thursday, October 25.

The 20-year-old was named in the starting line up for the high profile encounter by coach Ludovic Magnin.

FC Zurich beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2

Odey who made his debut this season for Zurich in the Europa League game against AEK Larnaca was the spearhead of attack for the Switzerland based team.

Stephen Odeyplay Stephen Odey impressed in the Europa League (FC Zurich)

The first half started at a slow pace with both sides cautious of the threat they pose until Antonio Marchesano opened the scoring from a Kevin Rueegg assist to give Zurich a one goal lead going to the break.

Stephen Odey

Leverkusen however turned the game around with a quick fire double at the start of the second half, Karim Bellarabi equalised for the away side in the 49th minute  through an assist by Kai Havertz.

Bayer Leverkusenplay Leverkusen came back into the game against Zurich (Europa League)

Bellarabi turned the game around for Leverkusen as he lathed on to a ball through to him by Leon Bailey in the 53rd minute to give his side the lead.

Zurich however came back into the game through an equaliser in the 59th minute by Toni Domgjoni.

Stephen Odeyplay Stephen Odey turned out to be the match winner (Instagram/Stephen Odey )

With the game heading for a draw Odey took matters into his own hands to give Zurich the lead when he latched on to a ball through to him by Pa Modou Jagne in the 78th minute.

Zurich vs Leverkusen

Despite over 12 minutes still left in the game, Zurich held on for all three points with Odey being a threat as he lasted all 90 minutes.

FC Zurichplay Stephen Odye and his FC Zurich teammates are top of their Europa League group (FC Zurich)

The result means that Odey and his FC Zurich teammates now have nine points from three games and are top of the group ahead of Leverkusen with both sides set to clash in their next Europa League fixture.

Odey who has been in good form in Switzerland is expected to return to action when Zurich take on FC St. Gallen 1879 in their next league fixture scheduled for Sunday, October 28.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9026699&type=article&ctxId=1487&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Stephen+Odey+scores+winner+in+Europa+for+Zurich+against+Bayer+Leverkusen+&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fsports%2Ffootball%2Fstephen-odey-scores-winner-fc-zurich-3-vs-bayer-leverkusen-2-id9026699.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 16:18:00 Nobody is living Nigeria for you – PDP to President Buhari

Nobody is living Nigeria for you – PDP to President Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Buhari’s speech where he said Nigerians “who feel they have another country may choose to go.”   The PDP

0 News 25/10/2018 16:38:00 NLC threatens to shut down the entire nation by November 6th, if FG does not comply with the N30K minimum wage

NLC threatens to shut down the entire nation by November 6th, if FG does not comply with the N30K minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress asked Nigerians to stock up on food as it will soon shut down the entire country with its nationwide strike. NLC said

0 News 25/10/2018 16:55:00 Police man allegedly shoots man dead in Rivers state over 100naira bribe money

Police man allegedly shoots man dead in Rivers state over 100naira bribe money

A former chairman of PDP in ward 4 Ahoada East local government area in Rivers state, Unwobudu Edima Sydah was allegedly shot dead yesterday by

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 02:59:00 Davido's newly acquired wristwatch is worth N90.2M!

Davido's newly acquired wristwatch is worth N90.2M!

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 20/10/2018 09:26:00 Monarch urges farmers to save for rainy day

Monarch urges farmers to save for rainy day

Mr Christopher Jatau, of Kube Chiefdom in Nasarawa State, has advised farmers in the state to cultivate the habit of saving part of their farm

0 News 24/10/2018 17:53:00 Chinese drugs alert: Implement National drug policy now, PSN tasks FG

Chinese drugs alert: Implement National drug policy now, PSN tasks FG

By Sola OgundipeIn the wake of the alert  to Nigeria by the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety about drug products contaminated with

0 News 20/10/2018 21:24:00 Flood victims get succour from Sen. Manager in Delta

Flood victims get succour from Sen. Manager in Delta

By Perez Brisibe THOUSANDS of displaced Deltans from Delta South senatorial district  affected by the ravaging flood in parts of the state, weekend, received succor from

0 News 23/10/2018 14:08:00 Rivers election violence: Community tasks FG on justice for those murdered in 2015

Rivers election violence: Community tasks FG on justice for those murdered in 2015

By Egufe Yafugborhi PORT HARCOURT – COMMUNITIES in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, Rivers State have called on Federal Government to guarantee justice over for folks killed

0 News 19/10/2018 00:28:00 FRSC, Nigerian Breweries kick against drink-driving

FRSC, Nigerian Breweries kick against drink-driving

Nigerian Breweries Plc in collaboration with  Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) recently  kicked-off  the 2018  Don’t Drink and Drive campaign aimed at creating safety awareness

Most Watched Movies

cron