Stephen Odey scores winner in Europa League for Zurich against Bayer Leverkusen

Nigerian striker Stephen Odey scored the match winner as FC Zurich beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in an Europa League group game played on Thursday, October 25.

The 20-year-old was named in the starting line up for the high profile encounter by coach Ludovic Magnin.

Odey who made his debut this season for Zurich in the Europa League game against AEK Larnaca was the spearhead of attack for the Switzerland based team.

The first half started at a slow pace with both sides cautious of the threat they pose until Antonio Marchesano opened the scoring from a Kevin Rueegg assist to give Zurich a one goal lead going to the break.

Leverkusen however turned the game around with a quick fire double at the start of the second half, Karim Bellarabi equalised for the away side in the 49th minute through an assist by Kai Havertz.

Bellarabi turned the game around for Leverkusen as he lathed on to a ball through to him by Leon Bailey in the 53rd minute to give his side the lead.

Zurich however came back into the game through an equaliser in the 59th minute by Toni Domgjoni.

With the game heading for a draw Odey took matters into his own hands to give Zurich the lead when he latched on to a ball through to him by Pa Modou Jagne in the 78th minute.

Despite over 12 minutes still left in the game, Zurich held on for all three points with Odey being a threat as he lasted all 90 minutes.

The result means that Odey and his FC Zurich teammates now have nine points from three games and are top of the group ahead of Leverkusen with both sides set to clash in their next Europa League fixture.