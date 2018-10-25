Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Stay where you are jeje, if you no hear, you go see – Shehu Sani advices Ike Ekweremadu



With rumors of Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu planning to decamp to APC, Senator Shehu Sani who recently left the APC took to twitter to advise him not to follow through with such a plan, obviously speaking out of experience.

Although the deputy senate president released a statement saying, he is still with the PDP. But nothing is impossible with these politicians.

See what Shehu Sani shared below;

