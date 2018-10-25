BBNaija Ese causing trouble with this photo of hers on Instagram

Ese Eriata, who was one of the fake housemate at 2017 BBNaija, is traffic online after she shared a photo of herself in sports bra and work-out short that flashed the actual shape of her fat camel toe.
See the photo below;
Related Articles
Nobody is living Nigeria for you – PDP to President Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Buhari’s speech where he said Nigerians “who feel they have another country may choose to go.” The PDP
NLC threatens to shut down the entire nation by November 6th, if FG does not comply with the N30K minimum wage
The Nigeria Labour Congress asked Nigerians to stock up on food as it will soon shut down the entire country with its nationwide strike. NLC said
Police man allegedly shoots man dead in Rivers state over 100naira bribe money
A former chairman of PDP in ward 4 Ahoada East local government area in Rivers state, Unwobudu Edima Sydah was allegedly shot dead yesterday by
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Aubameyang on fire as Arsenal destroy Leicester City in tough Premier League battle
- Arsenal on Monday night beat Leicester City 3-1 in an EPL encounter - Gabonese striker Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace for the Gunners -
The new Olori wasn’t stepping on blood, but on cam wood – Ooni of Ife clarifies the viral photo of his new bride stepping blood
The palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has responded to claims that his new wife, Olori Prophetess Naomi stepped on blood as
UN Puts Nigeria’s Population At 195.9M
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) says 76 percent of Nigerians are between ages 0 to 24, as the country’s population hits 195.9 million. In its
Attacks on Kachikwu provocative, ex-N-Delta agitators warn
By Simon Oyadongha YENAGOA—NIGER Delta Ex-Agitators Forum, NDEF, has condemned what it described as an ongoing smear campaign targeted at the Minister of State for Petroleum
IPOB : Kanu’s re-appearance shows we’ve been absolved of alleged assassination, kidnap – Presidency
…Says If Kanu enters Nigeria, his trial will continue …Says now that Kanu’s reappeared, people’ll know who lied between Nigerian govt, accusers By Anthony Ogbonna The Presidency has
FLASHBACK: Excerpt Of Interview With Ogunade Confirming Who Killed Dele Giwa
Dele Giwa. It's been more than 30 years since he was assassinated, yet the incident remains a mystery till this very day. The Nigerian journalist,
Post Your Comment below: >>