Photos from the commissioning of the new terminal at Port Harcourt international airport by president Buhari

President Buhari commissioned a new terminal Building at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa Rivers state today.
The President was received at the airport by the state governor Barrister Nyesom Wike. During the commissioning of the terminal, President Buhari said;
”This ceremony represents a significant landmark for International air travellers, particularly from the South South region, and the entire Country. ?You will recall that after opening the major airport terminals in the country in the late 70s and early 80s, not much was added to increase the passenger handling capacity of these facilities by successive administrations. ?Following the large increase in national population with consequent surge in air passenger traffic, the capacity of the airport terminals became woefully inadequate to cater for the increase in passenger traffic. ?
Although, palliative measures were periodically carried out, the facilities were fast giving-in to the effects of wear and tear. It therefore became necessary to take decisive action to ensure our terminals meet minimum international standards for the travelling public. The Federal Government responded to a global trend in which aviation became a catalyst for economic growth as a result of massive and speedy movement of persons, goods and services in a safe and secure manner. ?As part of the infrastructure renewal program, the construction of four new international terminals at Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano airports was embarked upon by the Federal Government with a view to modernising the aging airport infrastructure to meet global aviation standards and improved service delivery in tandem with best international practices”.
