When a toxic person can no longer control you, they try to control how others see you – Rapper Iceberg

Nigerian rapper Iceberg slim who recently ended his relationship with Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, shared this post on his Instagram page.
Related Articles
Nobody is living Nigeria for you – PDP to President Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned President Buhari’s speech where he said Nigerians “who feel they have another country may choose to go.” The PDP
NLC threatens to shut down the entire nation by November 6th, if FG does not comply with the N30K minimum wage
The Nigeria Labour Congress asked Nigerians to stock up on food as it will soon shut down the entire country with its nationwide strike. NLC said
Police man allegedly shoots man dead in Rivers state over 100naira bribe money
A former chairman of PDP in ward 4 Ahoada East local government area in Rivers state, Unwobudu Edima Sydah was allegedly shot dead yesterday by
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Gov. Ayade flags off 2018 Calabar carnival dry run
Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has inaugurated the 2018 Calabar Carnival dry run to signify the commencement of the annual festival. Speaking after the ceremony
Nobody‘ll remove Oshiomhole, we will stop it – Senator Omo-Agege
S’South already hunting for ‘acceptable, mature’ candidate – Alhaji Unagha, ex presidential aspirantAPC to set up Reconciliation Committee to appease aggrieved stakeholdersBy Emma Amaize, Regional
Adamawa 2019: Intrigues That Saw Emergence Of Bindow As APC Governorship Flag Bearer
BY UMAR YUSUF, YOLA The emergence of Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa state as the APC flag bearer for the 2019 governorship election is no longer
SEC allays fears on market performance ahead of general election
By Peter Egwuatu ACTING Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk has assured investors in the Capital Market that there is
Fayose still in our custody, “nothing to report at the moment” – EFCC
Former Governor of Ekiti state, Mr Ayodele Fayose, who reported to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja on Tuesday, on the commission’s
Tech: YouTube's CEO is asking for help fighting a new copyright bill as Google's troubles in Europe mount (GOOG, GOOGL)
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote a letter to YouTube videomakers asking them for help fighting proposed changes to copyright in Europe. The letter
Post Your Comment below: >>