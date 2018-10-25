US-based Nigerian cybersecurity expert, Atawa-Akpodiete to address PMI Nigeria

By Etop Ekanem
A US-based Nigerian ICT expert, Dr. Alex Atawa-Akpodiete, will arrive the country this weekend to deliver a paper at Project Management Institute, PMI, Nigeria.
Explosion averted as petrol tanker, truck collide in Lagos
Atawa-Akpodiete, who will deliver the keynote address on “Technology, Innovation and the future of Project Management,” is the owner of Atawa Technologies, which is part of Atawa Group LLC, with branches in Nigeria, US & Trinidad.
Breaking: Ethiopian President tenders resignation letter
PMI Nigeria Conference 2018, which is themed: “Innovate, Motivate, Integrate, is scheduled for Thursday, November 1, 2018 at VCP Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Atawa-Akpodiete will be meeting with key stakeholders and some ministers on a public-private partnership that will lead to his company, Atawa Group, training over 36,000 Nigerians in various ICT/IT areas and getting them industry certification so they can work in Nigeria or overseas.
He confirmed this in a telephone interview, specifying that the plans were to train 1,000 individuals in each of the 36 states of the federation.
According to him, “there is no reason Nigeria cannot be the ICT/IT capitol of the world, or emulate what countries like China and India have done.” Nigerians are very intelligent and just need the opportunity. We will bring in various training materials, platforms and learning management systems (LMS) to deliver state-of-the-art training.”
Related Articles
Ex BBNaija participant Cee-c hangs with Tobi, Alex Ekubo. and Adaeze Yobo – photos
[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Loved up photos of Mr Eazi and his girlfriend Temi Otedola
Checkout this loved up photos of Mr Eazi and his girlfriend Temi Otedola as shared by Djcuppy. [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my
Ekiti Pensioners lament unpaid gratuities
By Dayo Johnson AKURE — AFTER 25 years working in the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, pensioners, aged between 70 and 90 years, have subsequently
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Meet young couple who recently graduated with PhDs, inspire internet users
- Tatenda Nyabvudzi and Tinashe Harry are a couple- They graduated with PhDs together from the University of Fort Hare, South Africa- Their story has
Buhari, Talon commission Seme ECOWAS post
By Monsuru Olowoopejo Lagos—President Muhammadu Buhari and his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon, will tomorrow perform the official hand-over of the new Economic Community of
Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to Man United fans after Juventus win
- Cristiano Ronaldo was in action for Juventus in their UCL 1-0 win over Man United at Old Trafford- The encounter was Ronaldo's second return
The simplest ways to check FSB scholarship shortlists
This is a quick instruction regarding ▷ How to check FSB scholarship shortlist ▷ it in the most reliable way. Besides that, this article will
Expert seeks basic CPR skills for Nigerians
By Gabriel OlawaleA Professor of Neurology and Neurotherapy, Prof. Patrick Griffith has decried the low level awareness about the causes of cardiac arrest and basic Cardio
Ogun swears in new Chief Judge
The new Chief Judge of Ogun State Mosunmola Dipeolu sworn in Monday morning at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. Amongst the notable individuals at the
Post Your Comment below: >>