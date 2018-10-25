Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

US-based Nigerian cybersecurity expert, Atawa-Akpodiete to address PMI Nigeria



By Etop Ekanem

A US-based Nigerian  ICT expert, Dr. Alex Atawa-Akpodiete, will arrive the country this weekend to deliver a paper at Project Management Institute, PMI, Nigeria.

Atawa-Akpodiete, who will deliver the keynote address on “Technology, Innovation and the future of Project Management,” is the owner of Atawa Technologies, which is part of Atawa Group LLC, with branches in Nigeria, US & Trinidad.

PMI Nigeria Conference 2018, which is themed: “Innovate, Motivate, Integrate, is scheduled for Thursday, November 1, 2018 at VCP Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Atawa-Akpodiete will be meeting with key stakeholders and some ministers on a public-private partnership that will lead to his company, Atawa Group, training over 36,000 Nigerians in various ICT/IT areas and getting them industry certification so they can work in Nigeria or overseas.

He confirmed this in a telephone interview, specifying that the plans were to train 1,000 individuals in each of the 36 states of the federation.

According to him, “there is no reason Nigeria cannot be the ICT/IT capitol of the world, or emulate what countries like China and India have done.” Nigerians are very intelligent and just need the opportunity. We will bring in various training materials, platforms and learning management systems (LMS) to deliver state-of-the-art training.”

Most Watched Movies

