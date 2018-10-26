AFRICMIL sues Buhari over withdrawal of $496m for purchase of Tucano aircraft

The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy, AFRICMIL, a civil society organisation, has filed a suit against President Muhammadu Buhari over the purchase of 12 Tucano aircraft worth $496 million without the approval of the National Assembly.
FEC okays 2019-2021 MTEF, pegs oil price at $60 per barrel
The funds were withdrawn from the excess crude account (ECA).
Bello lauds President Buhari’s achievements in power sector
The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1179/2018 has the senate president, the senate, speaker of the house of representatives, and the house of representatives as defendants.
AFRICMIL said it filed the suit based on subsections three and four of section 80 of the constitution.
The organisation said it is challenging the authority of the president, as an individual, to withdraw money from public funds without approval by the national assembly.
“No monies shall be withdrawn from any public fund of the federation, other than the consolidated revenue fund of the federation, unless the issue of those moneys has been authorized by the act of the national assembly,” it said.
“No moneys shall be withdrawn from the consolidated revenue fund or any other public fund of the federation, except in the manner prescribed by the national assembly.”
Buhari later asked the lawmakers to include the expense in the 2018 budget.
The plaintiffs are asking the court to determine: “Whether the fifth defendant (Buhari) has the power to or right to withdraw and spend the sum of $462,000,000.00 (Four hundred and sixty two million dollars only) or any other amount whatsoever from the public fund of the federation on the payment for or purchase of Super Tucano Aircraft or aircraft by whatever name called without the prior approval of the withdrawal of the amount and its spending by the 2nd and 4th defendants (National Assembly) in the light of the provisions of section 81, 82 and 83 of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.”
Related Articles
APGA crisis deepens as aggrieved aspirants shun reconciliation meeting, insist on refunds
- Aggrieved APGA aspirants failed to attend a reconciliation meeting called by the party’s leadership in Anambra- The meeting was scheduled for 3pm at the
Yobe rehabilitates, upgrades 7 schools with N3.5bn
By Michael Eboh Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State, yesterday, disclosed that the state has spent N3.5 billion on renovation, rehabilitation and upgrade of seven secondary
North constitutes 69% of children without access to education —UNICEF
By Joseph Erunke ABUJA—THE United Nations Children Education Fund, UNICEF, has said 69 percent of children without access to basic education in Nigeria were from the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Rice farmers lauds Sasakawa Global 2000 for intervention programmes
Rice farmers in Bunkure local government area of Kano State have commended Sasakawa Global 2000 for its various intervention programmes meant to improve rice production
Six corps members to repeat service year in Sokoto State
Sokoto—The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto State, has ordered six corps members to repeat their service for absconding from their places of primary
UNIBEN Students Receive Presidential Commendation For Innovation
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the Mr Voiceover Mentorship Initiative team for their activities geared towards job creation and empowerment. Osinbajo stated this during his visit
Brazil to inject $1.1b into Nigerian agriculture
The Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ricardo Guerra de Araujo, says Brazil will soon inject 1.1 billion dollars into Nigeria’s agriculture. NairaThe envoy said on Thursday night in
Ambode's aide dismisses rumours of impeachment threats
- A source close to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has dismissed the rumours of impeachment threats - The source said the governor has consistently preaching a
The Oracle of Ota and his questionable endorsement
By Morenike Taire The Southwestern town of Ota is famous primarily for two things: farming and witchcraft. For its Yoruba neighbours, the witchcraft is the most
Post Your Comment below: >>