Soldiers invade Ekiti community over colleague’s death

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI— SOLDIERS have reportedly invaded Ogotun-Ekiti community in Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area of Ekiti State, over the killing of their colleague.

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers were said to have killed a soldier in the community, on Wednesday, during a robbery operation at the Community farmstead.

Residents claimed that the soldiers, who are apparently searching for the killers of their colleague, now patrol their community in 12 Toyota Hilux vans.

soldiers

A community leader, Mr. Paul Awopetu, who confirmed the development to newsmen yesteday, said a resident was killed by suspected robbers at Olori Oko farmstead in Ogotun.

Awopetu said: “Two soldiers followed the person, who escaped from the farmstead, but the robbers killed one of the soldiers.

Breaking: Boko Haram kill 12 Borno farmers

“As I am talking to you now, many soldiers are patrolling Ogotun in 12 Hilux vehicles.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Caleb Ikechukwu said the incident has come to the notice of the Command.

Ikechukwu said: “We are aware about the soldier killed by unidentified gunmen. That is the information at my disposal for now.”

“Intensive search is going on now but I cannot ascertain the number soldiers but if you kill a soldier you should expect the military go into action.

“We have deployed our men to join in the search for the culprits who committed the crime.”