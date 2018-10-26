Keyamo denies receiving money from NNPC for Buhari’s campaign

Spokesperson for Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, has denied collecting money from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to run the publicity department of the organisation.
Keyamo, who is also the campaign organisation’s Director of Strategic Communications, said, yesterday, in Lagos that the organisation would not depend on public purse to run its activities.
In a statement, Keyamo said: “Our attention has been drawn to fake news to the effect that I have received a large sum of money from the NNPC and submitted another budget to the same corporation to run the media and publicity department of the campaign.
“The story is a classic example of the many rots in the system that President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to address. Experience has taught that sharing of money does not win elections.
“We do not intend to go that route. We shall continue to showcase the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari to convince Nigerians that he deserves a second term in office.”
Keyamo said his participation in the campaign was part of his larger crusade for enthronement of an accountable government and true democracy.
He said: “To me, this is not just a campaign but a crusade, hence I came out of my shell to make a full-blown participation in the process.
“I am determined to make my little contribution to prevent those who looted our treasury in the past to establish ‘big businesses’ from staging a comeback to power.”
“In the process, my hard-earned integrity will be guarded jealously. I have not, and will not go near the public purse; the campaign organisation will not do so either. This is a pledge before the Nigerian people by which we shall stand.”
Related Articles
APGA crisis deepens as aggrieved aspirants shun reconciliation meeting, insist on refunds
- Aggrieved APGA aspirants failed to attend a reconciliation meeting called by the party’s leadership in Anambra- The meeting was scheduled for 3pm at the
Yobe rehabilitates, upgrades 7 schools with N3.5bn
By Michael Eboh Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State, yesterday, disclosed that the state has spent N3.5 billion on renovation, rehabilitation and upgrade of seven secondary
North constitutes 69% of children without access to education —UNICEF
By Joseph Erunke ABUJA—THE United Nations Children Education Fund, UNICEF, has said 69 percent of children without access to basic education in Nigeria were from the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Oshiomhole alleges gang up to pass no confidence vote on him
…Says, he won’t preside over liquidation of APC By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA: The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accused
Please don’t argue my age with me - Beautiful Nollywood actress says as she turns 21(photos)
Beautiful Yoruba actress Bidemi Kosoko on Sunday, October 21, turned a year older and has taken to her Instagram handle to share stunning birthday pictures.According
Man killed trying to save victim from sex abuse
A Virginia man Patricio Salazar has been beaten to death after he tried to intervene to stop a sexual assault on a lady. Michael Nash accused
Politics: Trump's handling of Saudi Arabia and the Khashoggi case is alienating him from his biggest allies in Congress
President Donald Trump's overall approach to Khashoggi's disappearance and death is seemingly alienating him from some of his top Republican allies in the Senate. Saudi
Rivers Ijaw endors Governor Wike for a second term
In appreciation of his massive roll out of projects in Ijaw Local Government Areas,Rivers Ijaws have endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike
VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Filmed Praying In Jerusalem
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who was declared missing by the group, resurfaced on Friday in a video that
Post Your Comment below: >>